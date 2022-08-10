Newspaper icon
NEOS Life appoints sales, culture leads

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   12:18AM

The life insurer has welcomed a new head of sales, as the incumbent moves into a newly created role overseeing culture and performance.

NEOS Life has welcomed Harry Georges as head of sales, recruiting him from digital insurer, iptiQ.

He brings more than 20 years' experience to the role across retail, group and direct insurance. He's previously held senior business development roles with Royal Bank of Canada and MLC Life, as well as serving as head of acquisitions and client services within AMP's group insurance business.

"He's passionate about the benefits life insurance provides to families and communities, and is keen to bring that passion to NEOS," the insurer said.

Also commenting, Georges said: "I am fortunate to have inherited a team of high performers that are extremely passionate about the insurance industry and the clients they serve."

"I believe the NEOS strategy will help create efficiencies inside the insurance ecosystem benefiting the customers that we all serve. I'm looking forward to working with the partnerships we've created across the value chain and leverage the investment we're making in technology to deliver on our mission."

In joining, he replaces Charl du Plooy who has been moved into the newly created role of head of culture and performance. He held the lead sales role for more than five years, joining from TAL in 2017.

"Since launch, we've been extremely fortunate to have Charl du Plooy lead our sales function and drive our business success. We went from being the new kids on the block, to market leadership in just three years and advisers have voted us number one in BDM/sales support team of the year for the past two years in a row," NEOS Life said.

"Charl has been a vital part of building a successful team and great culture at NEOS."

Read more: NEOS LifeTALCharl du PlooyHarry GeorgesMLC LifeRoyal Bank of Canada
