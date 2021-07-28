Natixis IM appoints APAC distribution head

Natixis Investment Management has appointed a head of distribution whose responsibilities will include the Asia Pacific region.

Joseph Pinto was appointed Natixis IM's head of distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific, moving from his previous role as chief operating officer of the firm.

He will oversee client-related activities and support functions for the four regions.

Prior to joining Natixis as the chief operating officer in 2019, Pinto has worked at AXA IM, Banque Privée Fideuram Wargny, Lehman Brothers and Crédit Lyonnais.

In an international appointment, Natixis also moved its chief talent and transformation officer Christophe Lanne to a new role of chief administration officer. Lanne will oversee global operations and technology, human resources, and corporate social responsibility strategy.

Both continue to report to Natixis's global chief executive asset and wealth management within Groupe BPCE's global financial services division Tim Ryan.

"These appointments reinforce our ambition to progress among the top fifteen largest asset managers in the world and become the most client centric asset manager," Ryan said.

"With our affiliates' distinctive investment capabilities: Active Management, Real Asset Liability Driven Investments, and Quantitative Management, and a more client-centric organization, we remain committed to delivering the best investment outcomes and the best experience for our clients."