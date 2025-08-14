Newspaper icon
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 14 AUG 2025   12:42PM

The Federal Court has ordered National Australia Bank (NAB) and its subsidiary ASFH Nominees to pay a pecuniary penalty of $15.5 million for failing to respond to customers facing hardship.

The court found that between 2018 and 2023, NAB and ASFH failed to respond to 345 hardship applications within the 21-day deadline required by law.

Handing down her decision Justice Neskovcin said impacts to customers may have been avoided if NAB had provided the affected customers with the required notices within the prescribed timeframes.

"The total number of admitted contraventions of s 72(4) is high, indicating the significant scope - and thereby the seriousness - of the contravening conduct," Justice Neskovcin added.

Under section 72 of the National Credit Code, lenders must consider varying a troubling customer's credit contract and advise the decision within specified timeframes.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the decision highlights the seriousness of the negligence.

"These failures likely made an already challenging time in people's lives far worse," Court said.

"This penalty sends an important message to other financial institutions - customers should be at the centre of what you do."

Meanwhile, in a letter to consumer advocates, NAB executive customer services Jocelyn Turner acknowledged the shortcomings and shared some of the progress on improvements.

"Our customers deserved better from us, particularly during their most challenging financial moments. We have taken our response extremely seriously and have been working alongside ASIC to improve our approach to helping customers experiencing financial difficulty," Turner said.

"While we have made progress, there is still work ahead."

Turner also added that the bank has established NAB Care to provide personalised support, as well as recruiting additional staff to support customers in financial hardship.

"While this reflects the unfortunate reality that many Australians continue to face financial challenges, the increasing referral rate also means more customers are receiving help," Turner said.

In May, ASIC sued Resimac for failing to provide appropriate support to hardship applications.

Resimac is an alternative lender for residential mortgages and asset finance, managing loans issued by Perpetual.

Read more: NABASICFederal CourtASFH NomineesJocelyn TurnerNAB CareNational Credit CodeSarah Court
