Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

MySuper delivers 10.3% in FY25

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUL 2025   12:34PM

MySuper options are set to deliver 10.3% p.a. on average for the 2025 financial year, according to Rainmaker Information.

This is an improvement of 0.9 percentage points compared to the 2024 financial year's return. This also marks the third consecutive financial year of positive returns for MySuper members.

MySuper options are home to 15 million member accounts with savings of $1.1 trillion.

Several default or balanced options either matched or exceeded Rainmaker's average of 10.3% p.a.

Mercer Super Trust's default lifecycle option made more than 12% p.a. while Brighter Super's MySuper option achieved 10.9% p.a.

The Cbus Growth MySuper investment option returned 10.3% p.a. and Vanguard Super achieved one of the highest returns at 13.5% p.a. 

HESTA returned 10.2% p.a. to members, while Aware Super delivered 11.9% p.a. for its Future Saver High Growth option for under 55s.

Stragglers include AustralianSuper's MySuper option with 9.5% p.a.

Meanwhile, Rainmaker's Growth Index is expected to deliver 11.5% p.a.

The Balanced Index and the Capital Stable Index are expected to return 9.9% p.a. and 7.4% p.a. respectively.

"Analysing market indices shows that this was driven by strong positive returns posted by all asset classes, but much of the heavy lifting was done by equities," Rainmaker said.

"The S&P ASX 200 index delivered 13.8% for the financial year, while international equities significantly outperformed Australian equities, delivering 19.1%."

Australian listed property made 14% p.a. and Australian fixed interest returned 7.5% p.a.

International fixed interest and cash delivered 5.4% p.a. and 4.2% p.a. respectively.

Read more: Rainmaker InformationAustralianSuperAware SuperBrighter SuperCbusHESTAMercer Super TrustVanguard Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper's MySuper option returns 9.5%
Rainmaker names new executive director of research
Gold ETFs outshine large caps: Research
Group insurance premiums paid by super funds up 7%
Small industry super funds beat giants on trust, service, value
Brighter Super awards $75m mandate
Brighter Super default members earn 11% in FY25
AustralianSuper readies tech stack for Payday Super
Mercer SmartPath returns exceed 12%
Cbus, Rest deliver 'strong' returns amid heightened volatility

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media