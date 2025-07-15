MySuper delivers 10.3% in FY25

MySuper options are set to deliver 10.3% p.a. on average for the 2025 financial year, according to Rainmaker Information.

This is an improvement of 0.9 percentage points compared to the 2024 financial year's return. This also marks the third consecutive financial year of positive returns for MySuper members.

MySuper options are home to 15 million member accounts with savings of $1.1 trillion.

Several default or balanced options either matched or exceeded Rainmaker's average of 10.3% p.a.

Mercer Super Trust's default lifecycle option made more than 12% p.a. while Brighter Super's MySuper option achieved 10.9% p.a.

The Cbus Growth MySuper investment option returned 10.3% p.a. and Vanguard Super achieved one of the highest returns at 13.5% p.a.

HESTA returned 10.2% p.a. to members, while Aware Super delivered 11.9% p.a. for its Future Saver High Growth option for under 55s.

Stragglers include AustralianSuper's MySuper option with 9.5% p.a.

Meanwhile, Rainmaker's Growth Index is expected to deliver 11.5% p.a.

The Balanced Index and the Capital Stable Index are expected to return 9.9% p.a. and 7.4% p.a. respectively.

"Analysing market indices shows that this was driven by strong positive returns posted by all asset classes, but much of the heavy lifting was done by equities," Rainmaker said.

"The S&P ASX 200 index delivered 13.8% for the financial year, while international equities significantly outperformed Australian equities, delivering 19.1%."

Australian listed property made 14% p.a. and Australian fixed interest returned 7.5% p.a.

International fixed interest and cash delivered 5.4% p.a. and 4.2% p.a. respectively.