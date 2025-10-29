Morningstar DBRS expands into regional Australia

Global credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS (Morningstar) has announced its expansion into the Asia Pacific region with the opening of a new regional hub in Australia.

The Sydney hub will function as a service center for the broader Asia Pacific region. Local teams will be supported by the expertise of Morningstar's global professional network.

Morningstar's head of APAC credit ratings Kevin Stephenson and APAC business development head Natalie Wells have been appointed to lead the new regional location.

Both are currently managing directors with Morningstar, with specialised leadership within the financial services and risk sectors.

Prior to these positions, Stephenson accumulated 30 years of experience within financial markets and risk management; involving senior leadership positions with regulators, financial institutions and rating agencies across the US, Asia and Australia.

This includes his most recent roles as bank supervisor at APRA, as well as AMP Bank treasurer, global head of treasury for Macquarie Bank and managing director at Fitch Ratings.

Wells also brings over 30 years of experience to the role within the ratings and banking industries across the Asia Pacific. Recently she was country head for Australia and New Zealand, as well as the head of relationship management for APAC at Moody's Ratings.

She also tenured with Standard and Poor as the director of financial services ratings and occupied senior positions in corporate banking and debt markets at Barclays and Westpac.

Morningstar's APAC chief compliance officer Sean Cook has also been appointed to join the analytical and client service team.

His experience specialises in banking and financial services across Australia, New Zealand, France, and the UK. Previously, Cook has been responsible for establishing and managing compliance functions across a diverse range of products and regulatory regimes. This includes APRA in prudential standards and ASIC in licensing, consumer credit, privacy and oversight of frameworks and governance.

ASIC granted Morningstar an AFSL in October, enabling the firm to continue issuing credit ratings for consideration by wholesale clients exclusive to Australia.

The licence will enable Morningstar to operate within the region and advance ratings coverage across the region inclusive of major corporates and institutions, and its private rating engagements portfolio.

Stephenson said: "Our entry into Australia reflects our commitment to empowering investors with deeper, forward-looking credit insights and we are proud to expand the Morningstar DBRS voice in the region."

"Issuers and investors alike are seeking greater choice, diversity of opinion, and innovation in credit ratings."

Wells said: "Our customers globally appreciate our commitment to outstanding service and nimble approach, particularly in responding to innovative assets and structures. We have the capability to rate over 160 asset classes with our extensive suite of internationally recognised methodologies."