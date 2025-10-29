Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Morningstar DBRS expands into regional Australia

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 OCT 2025   12:47PM

Global credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS (Morningstar) has announced its expansion into the Asia Pacific region with the opening of a new regional hub in Australia.

The Sydney hub will function as a service center for the broader Asia Pacific region. Local teams will be supported by the expertise of Morningstar's global professional network.

Morningstar's head of APAC credit ratings Kevin Stephenson and APAC business development head Natalie Wells have been appointed to lead the new regional location.

Both are currently managing directors with Morningstar, with specialised leadership within the financial services and risk sectors.

Prior to these positions, Stephenson accumulated 30 years of experience within financial markets and risk management; involving senior leadership positions with regulators, financial institutions and rating agencies across the US, Asia and Australia.

This includes his most recent roles as bank supervisor at APRA, as well as AMP Bank treasurer, global head of treasury for Macquarie Bank and managing director at Fitch Ratings.

Wells also brings over 30 years of experience to the role within the ratings and banking industries across the Asia Pacific. Recently she was country head for Australia and New Zealand, as well as the head of relationship management for APAC at Moody's Ratings.

She also tenured with Standard and Poor as the director of financial services ratings and occupied senior positions in corporate banking and debt markets at Barclays and Westpac.

Morningstar's APAC chief compliance officer Sean Cook has also been appointed to join the analytical and client service team.

His experience specialises in banking and financial services across Australia, New Zealand, France, and the UK. Previously, Cook has been responsible for establishing and managing compliance functions across a diverse range of products and regulatory regimes. This includes APRA in prudential standards and ASIC in licensing, consumer credit, privacy and oversight of frameworks and governance.

ASIC granted Morningstar an AFSL in October, enabling the firm to continue issuing credit ratings for consideration by wholesale clients exclusive to Australia.

The licence will enable Morningstar to operate within the region and advance ratings coverage across the region inclusive of major corporates and institutions, and its private rating engagements portfolio.

Stephenson said: "Our entry into Australia reflects our commitment to empowering investors with deeper, forward-looking credit insights and we are proud to expand the Morningstar DBRS voice in the region."

"Issuers and investors alike are seeking greater choice, diversity of opinion, and innovation in credit ratings."

Wells said: "Our customers globally appreciate our commitment to outstanding service and nimble approach, particularly in responding to innovative assets and structures. We have the capability to rate over 160 asset classes with our extensive suite of internationally recognised methodologies."

Read more: Morningstar DBRSAPRABarclaysFitchMacquarie BankMoody'sStandard and PoorWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA lifts final Westpac capital add-on
APRA tackles 'weak demand' for longevity products in second consultation
MLC sets sights on top super funds
APRA updates governance framework
Feature: Group insurance | Cold comfort
APRA flags growing trustee complacency on retirement strategies
BUSSQ streamlines product offering
ASIC targets funds over 'disappointing' retiree communications
Morningstar calls out platform TDPs' use of rebates
ASIC exposes holes in managed funds' offshoring cyber controls

Editor's Choice

November rate cut likely off the table as inflation lifts

ELIZA BAVIN
CPI rose 3.2% annually in the September quarter, up from 2.1% in June, dashing hopes of an interest rate cut in November.

Government's rush to implement Payday Super is 'reckless': Coalition

MATTHEW WAI
Although Payday Super addresses critical issues, including the $5 billion in unpaid super, the Coalition believes the government's "rushed implementation" of the bill could hurt the economy.

Uniseed appoints chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Uniseed has appointed Alastair Hick as its chief executive starting January 2026, succeeding Peter Devine who will leave the organisation in December after 20 years in the role.

PacSuper extends mandate with Perpetual

KARREN VERGARA
Papua New Guinea superannuation fund PacSuper has extended its contract with Perpetual Investment Management and expanded its multi-asset mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media