Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender

Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.

Julian Biggins and Chris Wyke will be appointed joint chief executives, replacing incumbent Andrew Pridham, the company said in its FY19 results announced last week.

Wyke previously worked in investment banking for JP Morgan and UBS in London, Singapore and Sydney.

He specialises in restructuring, M&A and equity and capital debt markets. Along with the co-chief appointment, he will also join the board.

Biggins specialises in real estate within investment banking.

All three are co-founders of the business.

Pridham has been the chief executive since 2009 and will move to being the group vice chair.

It comes as Moelis announces the acquisition of MKM Capital.

MKM Capital was founded in 2004 and has a loan book of about $120 million.

It lends to residential mortgage borrowers, who don't meet the big banks' lending criteria, due to things such as an impaired credit history or self-employment.

The loans are between $50,000 and $2 million and MKM requires a registered first mortgage over a residentially zoned house or land.

Moelis Australia will acquire a 100% interest in the business by 2025.

To start, it is paying $5.2 million for an initial 47.5% interest in MKM, which is expected to settle mid-year subject to conditions.

It will purchase a further 25% of MKM in June 2023 and then the remaining 27.5% by June 2025. Pricing terms of these settlements are based on MKM's probability at the time.

Moelis is also making a provision of $4.3 million subordinated loan as part of MKM's capital structure, and committing to provide up to $20 million of future mezzanine funding to help mortgage lending growth.

"[We have] been active in the residential lending market for some time. MKM adds to our residential lending activities with investment in a long established mortgage origination and management platform. MKM has operated successfully for over 15 years through various market cycles," Moelis Australia said in company filings.

"MKM's development has been driven by its founders and experienced staff."

All MKM staff will stay with the business, according to Moelis Australia.

Moelis Australia reported $158 million in underlying revenue for FY19, up 16% over the previous year. Its business includes asset management, corporate advisory and equities, and corporate.