Milford adds to global product suite

Milford Asset Management is bringing three new funds to the Australian market, targeting financial advisers and investors looking for globally diversified solutions.

The expanded global offering follows Milford's appointment of a head of global equities in January in Alexander Whight.

The first of the three new funds is the Milford Global Real Asset Fund, which invests in global listed infrastructure, utility and real estate securities with the aim of providing income and capital growth. It seeks to outperform the RBA cash rate by 4% per annum over a rolling eight-year period.

It is managed by portfolio manager Daniel Simmonds and portfolio manager and deputy chief investment officer Paul Morris.

The Milford Global Growth Fund has also been added to the lineup, modelled on an existing Milford strategy that has been running in New Zealand since 2016. The fund invests in global equities with growth characteristics and looks to outperform the MSCI World Index.

Portfolio managers Felix Fok and Stephen Johnston oversee the fund.

Finally, the Milford Global Opportunities Fund also seeks to outperform the MSCI World Index over eight years, investing in global securities for capital growth. Johnston is also responsible for this fund, alongside Whight.

Milford head of Australian business Kristine Brooks said the time is right for the firm to diversify its product suite.

"We know advisers want high-performing and globally-diversified portfolios and that's what our funds are designed to deliver," she said.

"We have a strong and growing local investment team with deep talent that are well equipped in supporting Australian advisers ahead of this year's anticipated market volatility."

Milford now offers six funds in Australia, with these three now sitting alongside the Diversified Income Fund, Australian Absolute Growth Fund, and the Dynamic Fund.