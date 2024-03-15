MFS Investment Management appoints chief investment officer

MFS Investment Management has named Alison O'Neil as its new chief investment officer, starting from 1 January 2025.

O'Neil will oversee MFS's 300-person investment team, including fixed income, quantitative solutions, and global treading teams.

Additionally, she'll join the firm's management committee.

O'Neil will succeed Edward "Ted" Maloney, who is set to become chief executive, taking over from Michael Roberge, the incoming chair.

O'Neil joined MFS in 2005, progressed to director of research for North American in 2016, took on a diversified portfolio management role in 2018, and was appointed co-chief investment officer of equity in 2020.

"She [O'Neil] brings valuable investment knowledge across industries and sectors to her role as chief investment officer, as well as deep conviction in the firm's long-term-focused investment platform," Maloney said.

"During her nearly 20 years with the firm, she has been involved in hiring and mentoring many members of the investment team and has collaborated with leadership across the department to help enhance our investment platform."

As of February 29, MFS managed assets totalling US$615.1 billion for individual and institutional investors globally.