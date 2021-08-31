NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   12:42PM

There is a misunderstanding that superannuation fund mergers will automatically lead to scale benefits for members, according to Spirit Super's chief investment officer.

Speaking at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference Ross Barry cautioned that scale benefits do not deliver themselves.

"The danger is that you go into a merger and sit back and think that all of a sudden scale benefits are going to full out of the sky and you're going to operate at a lower cost base. That doesn't happen unless you make it happen," Barry said.

"It involves some very hard negotiations and tough conversations with fund managers and asset managers."

Barry noted that these negotiations have to happen in good faith as a super fund may approach a fund manager that has created value for members over a long time.

"You are going to ask them for some kind of fee discount or scale benefit, and I think that requires a bit of commitment. The danger in this is if you find yourself back in that room two years later asking for the same thing again," he said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"One observation I've made is that some managers are pushing back now. Some managers are actually sacking their super funds as clients as they can get a better margin elsewhere."

Instead, Barry said if a fund is going to deliver scale benefits there has to be some rationalisation that can be of internal resources or of manager line-up.

"Those conversations are always really difficult and personally taxing. Those conversations need to be had with eyes wide open on that," Barry said.

Elsewhere, LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) can be a tool for super funds to use to select potential merger partners.

"I do think that YFYS and the business criticality of the long-term relative performance history, which is not necessarily correlated with either outright return or volatility, does mean that performance relative to YFYS is likely to be a driver of merger partner selection going forwards," she said.

"In this sense, the policy will no doubt be achieving part of its policy intention and there is an important area of crossover and nexus between mergers and investments."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: AISTYFYSSpirit SuperKate FarrarLGIAsuperRoss Barry
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
HESTA defines perfect merger partner
Consumer group slams super self-assessments
Stop abusers hiding super: AIST
LGIAsuper to rebrand
Industry mixed on YFYS
Super leaders recognised
LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup
Raw truth on merger process: Panel
Generational wealth gap continues to widen

Editor's Choice

Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
There is a misunderstanding that superannuation fund mergers will automatically lead to scale benefits for members, according to Spirit Super's chief investment officer.

Rest streamlines asset classes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
In a move to better align itself to the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, the $62 billion industry superannuation fund is changing the way it categorises its investment options, shifting from 11 asset classes to seven 'mega asset classes'.

Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Another portfolio manager has left AMP Capital for a $3.2 billion Sydney investment firm, as the latter readies a new fund.

Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
Zurich Australia and New Zealand has strengthened its support for LGBTQ+ workers by introducing gender affirmation leave.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.