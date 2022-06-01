Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUN 2022   12:28PM

Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Following a competitive tender process, Zurich has been mandated to provide cover to the $1.5 billion fund's 13,000 members.

In naming Zurich as its insurance partner, Mercy Super cited Zurich's strong global brand and innovation, as well as the opportunity to provide a bespoke insurance offering to its members.

Mercy Super members will also gain access to Zurich's health and wellness solutions such as its LiveWell app, tailored rehabilitation services and the new My Wellbeing Hub, an information portal providing resources.

"Mercy Super has a long-standing tradition of providing its members with quality insurance cover that is fit-for-purpose for our membership community - supporting them in their time of need," Mercy Super chief executive Wendy Tancred said.

"We're proud to be able to continue this tradition in our new insurance partnership with Zurich."

Zurich's head of group insurance Darren Wickham said: "We're delighted to be given the opportunity to provide the members of Mercy Super with peace of mind via great value insurance.

"We are passionate about members understanding and engaging with the fund about the cover they have, and we look forward to helping Mercy Super do this".

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

