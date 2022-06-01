Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Following a competitive tender process, Zurich has been mandated to provide cover to the $1.5 billion fund's 13,000 members.

In naming Zurich as its insurance partner, Mercy Super cited Zurich's strong global brand and innovation, as well as the opportunity to provide a bespoke insurance offering to its members.

Mercy Super members will also gain access to Zurich's health and wellness solutions such as its LiveWell app, tailored rehabilitation services and the new My Wellbeing Hub, an information portal providing resources.

"Mercy Super has a long-standing tradition of providing its members with quality insurance cover that is fit-for-purpose for our membership community - supporting them in their time of need," Mercy Super chief executive Wendy Tancred said.

"We're proud to be able to continue this tradition in our new insurance partnership with Zurich."

Zurich's head of group insurance Darren Wickham said: "We're delighted to be given the opportunity to provide the members of Mercy Super with peace of mind via great value insurance.

"We are passionate about members understanding and engaging with the fund about the cover they have, and we look forward to helping Mercy Super do this".