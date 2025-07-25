Mercer Super, Virgin Money Super members caught in Australia Post burglaries

Mercer Super, Virgin Money Super members caught in Australia Post burglariesBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025 12:47PM
Mercer Super and Virgin Money Super members are the victims of an Australia Post security breach following several burglaries at its Melbourne GPO.
Australia Post said the break-ins occurred between July 6 and 17 and the "theft of some mail articles" took place.
Mercer Super, which owns a large number of GPO boxes at the location, said it does not know the exact number of members that may have been impacted.
Virgin Money Super is part of Mercer Superannuation.
Mercer Super Trust has more than one million members and $74 billion in assets under management, according to APRA's latest superannuation figures for March. Its SmartPath product has about 450,300 members and $39.5 billion in savings.
Mercer Super told members that because the breach occurred at Melbourne GPO on Bourke Street, it was "unaware of the issue until recently".
"Once we became aware we issued communications to members as quickly as possible," Mercer Super said.
There is currently no indication that any member's personal information has been published externally or sold as a result of the incident.
Mercer Super has also reported the incident to the Australian Information Commissioner and APRA.
"Australia Post has advised that they have implemented a range of additional security measures following the break-ins, including after-hours security presence at this site," Mercer Super said.
"At this point we believe that this incident has not impacted members' accounts. We regard the security of your personal information of the utmost importance."
Australia Post on its website wrote: "We have increased security and are working with Victoria Police to investigate. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
