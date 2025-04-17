Mercer promotes wealth management lead

Mercer Pacific has promoted Luke Fitzgerald, its head of wealth management, to partner.

In the announcement, Mercer emphasised Fitzgerald's significant role over the past 15 years in expanding the firm's wealth management client base and supporting financial advisers.

"We're seeing growing demand among financial advisers and wealth managers for investment solutions to better diversify portfolios and access high-quality managers and strategies to meet the investment objectives of clients," a Mercer spokesperson added.

Leading wealth management, Fitzgerald is responsible for looking after Australian wealth clients, including large licencees, trustees, platforms, private banks and advisory firms.

Before joining Mercer in July 201 in a senior consulting role, his financial services experience included four years at van Eyk, where he managed relationships with major wealth management corporations and headed up the establishment of van Eyk in New Zealand.

Additionally, he worked at AMP, serving as national business development manager for Hillross Financial Services and tasked with acquiring practices and financial advisers.

Fitzgerald has a strong distribution background in several industries in Australia and New Zealand..