Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Mercer promotes wealth management lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   2:20PM

Mercer Pacific has promoted Luke Fitzgerald, its head of wealth management, to partner.

In the announcement, Mercer emphasised Fitzgerald's significant role over the past 15 years in expanding the firm's wealth management client base and supporting financial advisers.

"We're seeing growing demand among financial advisers and wealth managers for investment solutions to better diversify portfolios and access high-quality managers and strategies to meet the investment objectives of clients," a Mercer spokesperson added.

Leading wealth management, Fitzgerald is responsible for looking after Australian wealth clients, including large licencees, trustees, platforms, private banks and advisory firms.

Before joining Mercer in July 201 in a senior consulting role, his financial services experience included four years at van Eyk, where he managed relationships with major wealth management corporations and headed up the establishment of van Eyk in New Zealand.

Additionally, he worked at AMP, serving as national business development manager for Hillross Financial Services and tasked with acquiring practices and financial advisers.

Fitzgerald has a strong distribution background in several industries in Australia and New Zealand..

Read more: Mercer Pacificvan Eyk

Related News

Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban
Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief
Mercer Super names key executives
BT Super, Mercer merger completes
Former van Eyk Research chief sentenced
Mercer wins sovereign wealth fund mandate
Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty
Mercer names chief financial officer
Mercer joins net-zero club
Investment Trends names chief executive

Editor's Choice

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

Mantis to distribute new micro cap offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:54PM
Mantis Funds has secured a distribution deal with Balmoral Investors, taking its micro cap strategy to market.

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:48PM
Ahead of the federal election, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has urged all contesting parties to consider its recommendations to "protect and strengthen" the super sector.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media