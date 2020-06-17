NEWS
Investment
Mayfair to drop use of platinum
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   12:22PM

Mayfair 101 has settled its trademark dispute with Platinum Investment Management over the use of the word "platinum" in the Mayfair Platinum brand.

The settlement requires Mayfair 101 to cease using its Mayfair Platinum brand name from 30 June 2020.

Platinum Investment Management launched legal proceedings against Mayfair in the Federal Court in December 2019 alleging trademark infringement resulting from its trading name 'Mayfair Platinum'.

Mayfair Platinum was launched on 24 June 2019 and had raised over $130 million from wholesale investors.

A spokesperson for the Mayfair 101 Group said: "We have held the strong view that 'platinum' is a descriptive word and should never have been allowed to be trademarked."

"That said, Platinum Asset Management holds a leading position in the funds management industry in Australia and we are respectful of the work Kerr Neilson and his team have put into developing their brand."

The settlement means that Mayfair Platinum's investors will become clients of Mayfair 101, the Mayfair Platinum website will be taken offline, and the investor relations team will represent the Mayfair 101 brand moving forward.

The group's managing director James Mawhinney said he is relieved to have the matter dealt with and is focusing on the future.

"Mayfair 101 Group aspires to represent the new generation of investing however that means we must also be mindful of those who have staked out their territory before us," he said.

"We are glad to put this matter behind us and wish Platinum continued success with their brand."

In January this year Mayfair said it would be defending the use of the word, arguing it is a laudatory and descriptive term which is commonly used in the financial industry.

Mayfair 101 has recently found itself in a battle with ASIC, having been accused of misleading advertising.

In April this year the Federal Court restricted Mayfair 101 from promoting its debenture products and prohibited the use of specific words and phrases in its advertising.

Most recently receivers were appointed to Mayfair 101's IPO Wealth, with Mayfair slamming the decision by the trustee.

Vasco Trustees Limited, the trustee of IPO Wealth, advised that on 22 May 2020 it appointed receivers to IPO Wealth Holdings.

