Mayfair 101 promises investors pie in the sky

Mayfair 101 will submit a proposal to the Federal Court later this month promising investors the return of their capital.

The company said it will present its proposal to the court on October 22, with the objective of giving noteholders a "clear pathway" to their initial investment being returned.

Mayfair 101 founder and managing director James Mawhinney said: "My team and I are bitterly disappointed by the significant impact the events of recent months have had on noteholders and the Mission Beach community. We will not rest until this is put right. We will get this done."

Investors in the secured debenture products issued by M101 Nominees face an uncertain future as the company is currently subject to provisional liquidation.

Their investments are ostensibly underpinned by the equity interest Mayfair 101 had in Mission Beach and Dunk Island - properties that the company was determined to develop into a tourist destination.

The Bond family, which owned Mission Beach, has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101 for failure to pay its loans.

In releases to the media, Mawhinney and Mayfair 101 have continued to insist that the company could bounce back from recent woes.

In its latest announcement, foreshadowing the proposal to the Federal Court, Mayfair 101 said a "high calibre" team of restructuring and financing professionals had been assembled to ensure that noteholders and the Mission Beach and Dunk Island projects are protected from ASIC's current action against the company.

"Proceedings brought by ASIC have alleged there is no value in the security provided, a claim the group categorically rejects," Mayfair 101 said.

"The group has taken a strategic approach to acquire a significant portfolio of complimentary real estate assets in a region that has lay dormant for nearly a decade. The cohesive manner in which these assets have been assembled paves the way for significant value to be created and released, and the long-awaited rejuvenation of the region."

Mayfair 101 has appointed Ashurst Lawyers to assist in this latest legal stoush.