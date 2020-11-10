NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Masters of Business and Empathy aims to improve on MBA
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   12:03PM

A new course has launched, called the Masters of Business and Empathy, which aims to improve on the traditional Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Small Giants Academy has launched the course, which they say is the first in the world.

"We saw a gap in the education system for training leaders in empathy and regenerative business and for us, if anything, this year has shown we cannot go back to business as usual and that now is the time for change," Small Giants Academy chief executive Mele-Ane Havea said.

"It's completely outdated to only think about the bottom line. We have to be holistically committed to ensuring a triple bottom line and enable leaders to chart a vision for a hopeful future."

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Impact Investment Group is one of the partners supporting the new course, an investment manager lead by former JB Were acting chief executive Daniel Madhavan.

"We have worked towards creating our MBE for the past 10 years as Small Giants have created, supported and grown a collective of organisations committed to positive change. Throughout we have sought to prove that an organisation can be profitable while remaining impactful and purpose-driven," Havea said.

"Value can be created without investing in extractive industries. What's presented in the MBE is not theory, it is evidence based and a curriculum led by a faculty of change makers who are influencing this shift."

Enrolments for this new course are currently being accepted, with online forums, workshops and practical case studies beginning in February 2021.

Small Giants Academy, which is a Melbourne based non-profit, said the course has been developed with advice and insights from the Skoll Centre at Oxford University, the Yunus Centre at Griffith University, Lift Economy in the US and Blab Australia New Zealand.

The Masters of Business and Empathy runs for nine months, is wholly offered online and costs $12,500.

Read more: EmpathySmall Giants AcademyMaster of Business AdministrationMele-Ane HaveaDaniel MadhavanGriffith UniversityImpact Investment Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Melbourne boutique raising $70m for new fund
Governance experts join boutique
WA Super awards $20mn mandate
AMP, Griffith University support professionalism
ClearView launches client-engagement guide
Impact investment manager grows board
AMP dumps Horizons program
Impact Investment Group names new CEO
Students to manage university fund
AMP rolling out enhanced goals-based advice business
Editor's Choice
Channel Capital in management buyout
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique is bidding farewell to its minority equity partner Highbury Partnership, as it enlists a new passive investor to bring ownership back to the management.
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
KARREN VERGARA
The $13 billion superannuation fund has made changes to its investment strategy, which included reducing exposure to property and global shares and introducing a new asset class.
Emotions lead to losses: Oxford Risk
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Making emotional decisions by increasing allocations to cash throughout market volatility can lead to long term losses, but diagnostic tools for financial advisers may solve the problem, according to a behavioural finance expert.
Pension funds told to practice what they preach
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to half of all Dutch pension funds are failing to align their portfolios with their sustainable investment policies, according to the latest annual benchmarking report from the Association of Investors for Sustainable Development.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sZeq0McN