Masters of Business and Empathy aims to improve on MBA

A new course has launched, called the Masters of Business and Empathy, which aims to improve on the traditional Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Small Giants Academy has launched the course, which they say is the first in the world.

"We saw a gap in the education system for training leaders in empathy and regenerative business and for us, if anything, this year has shown we cannot go back to business as usual and that now is the time for change," Small Giants Academy chief executive Mele-Ane Havea said.

"It's completely outdated to only think about the bottom line. We have to be holistically committed to ensuring a triple bottom line and enable leaders to chart a vision for a hopeful future."

Impact Investment Group is one of the partners supporting the new course, an investment manager lead by former JB Were acting chief executive Daniel Madhavan.

"We have worked towards creating our MBE for the past 10 years as Small Giants have created, supported and grown a collective of organisations committed to positive change. Throughout we have sought to prove that an organisation can be profitable while remaining impactful and purpose-driven," Havea said.

"Value can be created without investing in extractive industries. What's presented in the MBE is not theory, it is evidence based and a curriculum led by a faculty of change makers who are influencing this shift."

Enrolments for this new course are currently being accepted, with online forums, workshops and practical case studies beginning in February 2021.

Small Giants Academy, which is a Melbourne based non-profit, said the course has been developed with advice and insights from the Skoll Centre at Oxford University, the Yunus Centre at Griffith University, Lift Economy in the US and Blab Australia New Zealand.

The Masters of Business and Empathy runs for nine months, is wholly offered online and costs $12,500.