Mass-affluent population key to insurer sustainability: Report

The world's 40 largest life insurers face huge sustainability challenges, as a new report shows they face close to $13 trillion in outflows between now and 2040.

Capgemini's World Life Insurance Report 2023 shows policyholders aged 65 and over currently own about 40% of insurers' assets under management. For the top 40 insurers globally, this equates to US$7.8 trillion, or $12.66 trillion.

It's estimated all of this will go to beneficiaries by 2040, with 71% transferring to people aged 50 and over. This cohort already accounts for $7.44 trillion of insurers' assets, or 24%.

The report says strengthening relationships with ageing policyholders and their beneficiaries is a "strategic necessity." This is how insurers will remain relevant amid the great wealth transfer, Capgemini said.

The report suggests insurers prioritise affluent and mass-affluent consumers who hold about 39% of global wealth and account for about 20% of the ageing population. Someone categorised as "affluent" has between US$250,000 and US$1 million of investable assets while a "mass-affluent" has between US$100,000 and US$250,000.

Of these cohorts, only 55% are confident to completely step away from work, while 43% have at least two dependents.

"They control significant assets, are interested in multi-phased retirement, and express relatively low confidence about retirement," the report reads.

"These customers also need - and show interest in - flexible support from life insurers. More than 75% want innovative life products, but today, only 27% of insurers have advanced development capabilities."

It said insurers must look to develop innovative products and processes that help consumers to "age well". This includes digitally augmenting distribution to meet the ageing population's needs and deliver enhanced value; strengthening ecosystem partnerships to develop such solutions; and providing value-added services for deeper engagement.

This involves having a broad range of hyper-personalised services, as well as modernising technology and data management capabilities.