Markets slump as US jobless claims hit 30m

US bourses fell overnight after data revealed 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Over the past six weeks, 30.3 million Americans have filed claims for unemployment benefits as businesses shutter thanks to coronavirus shutdowns.

Markets ended a strong month in the red, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling 1.17%, 0.92% and 0.28% overnight.

It comes as famed investor Warren Buffett's stock-market indicator hits a record high, up 179%.

The indicator measures the total market capitalisations of US stocks and divides this by quarterly GDP. It allows investors to gauge whether markets are overvalued or undervalued.

The "Buffett Indicator" has a strong track record of predicting market crashes, surging 118% prior to the dot-com bubble in 200, and hitting 100% prior to the GFC.

It comes after US GDP slumped by 4.8% in the first quarter of the year.

Perpetual multi-asset head of investment strategy Matt Sherwood said the poor data had resulted in heavy losses around the world overnight.

"The MSCI World Index declined by -0.9% overnight with losses in all Northern Hemisphere markets and all sectors," he said.

"Among the latter, the declines were led by energy despite a 28% rise in crude prices to US$19.31 per barrel, financials despite fresh central bank support announcements and utilities.

"The overnight moves places four sectors in bear market territory, whereas healthcare has almost recovered all of its March losses."

These four sectors are energy, financials, industrials and REITs.

IG market analyst Kyle Rodda said Australia's bourse was also set for a disappointing day of trade.

"It's the final day of the week, but a new month, with SPI Futures suggesting the ASX200 ought to kick-off May with quite a considerable 123-point drop this morning," he said.

"This follows a very strong day for the ASX200 yesterday, in which the index rallied 2.39%.

"The rally pushed the ASX200 to what was its best single month performance in its history - though, of course, this stat needs to come with the caveat that it follows its worst single month performance in March."

At the time of writing the ASX had fallen more than 3.6% to 5321.7 points.

