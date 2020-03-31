Market recovery or dead cat bounce?

The government's $130 billion JobKeeper stimulus package saw the ASX soar 7% in its best session in 40 years. But are we witnessing a market recovery, or just a dead cat bounce?

Today, the Aussie bourse followed a strong session in the US overnight, rising 2.7% in the first hour of trade.

Despite cases of COVID-19 in the US lifting to 161,807, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.2% overnight, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lifted 3.4% and 3.6% respectively.

Europe also had a strong session, with the FTSE 100 also rising 1% and the DAX gaining 1.9%.

Meanwhile in Asia, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9%, the Nikkei lost 1.6% and the Hang Seng fell 1.3%, as rising coronavirus cases caused fears of economic fallout.

So, despite rising COVID-19 figures, are we really seeing a market recovery in Australia, Europe and the US?

Although it may feel like the dawn of a new bull market, there could still be economic pain around the corner, according to Burman Invest founder Julia Lee.

"The Australian sharemarket has come back from pricing in a possible depression to a recession," she said.

"The market is starting to price in the possibility that the recovery will be short and quick and helped along by strong fiscal stimulus from around the globe.

"There are improvements in testing, fall in death rates in Italy and also trials for vaccines starting to occur."

But while the risk of a depression has eased, it's unlikely that we will have a quick economic recovery, she said.

"If we look to China which was the first country to enforce lockdowns, while the situation has improved from earlier this year, only 80-90% activity is back online and cases have started to pick up again," Lee said.

"Hence, while it is positive that the world isn't headed to depression, the economic numbers will continue to deteriorate while major shutdowns are occurring."

Similarly, Strawman.com founder Andrew Page said the road ahead is still uncertain.

"No one knows whether this is the bottom, but if I were to guess I'd say there's more downside ahead," he said.

"For example, the ASX fell approximately 50% in the GFC, and we didn't even experience a recession back then.

"Today, we're facing one of the most dire economic environments in generations, and the crisis is global in nature. There's also still a very large degree of uncertainty as to how the pandemic is likely to play out from here."

He urged investors to take a long-term view instead of trying to time the market.

"At any rate, rather than trying to pick the bottom, investors are better off identifying companies that are best placed to weather the storm, and that are available at attractive prices," Page said.

"As Oaktree Capital's Howard Marks said recently 'buy when you can access value cheap'."

Shaw and Partners senior investment adviser Adam Dawes said we haven't seen the end of the bear market.

"Is this just a dead cat bounce? Maybe - only time will tell," he said.

"I think instead of a V-shaped recovery we will have a U-shaped recovery, giving people time to assess positions and potentially get back into the market."

He believes this is a once in a decade opportunity for investors to pick up quality stocks at a discount.

"If you can look through the valley in two to three years' time you will do well," Dawes said.

However, A Rich Life founder Claude Walker said investors should still be cautious going forward.

"The massive share price rises over the last few days is gratefully received by investors, but is quite likely assisted by end-of-quarter rebalancing," he said.

"What we are probably seeing is large pension funds, insurers and the like adding to their allocation of equities because they are now underweight equities, due to global share price falls.

"If that's true, then we should see this rally fade into the end of the week."

