Superannuation

Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 30 AUG 2021   7:59AM

Ahead of the results of the inaugural Your Future, Your Super performance test, the chief executive of Maritime Super has aired concerns over the implications of communicating with members where their fund has underperformed, particularly where that fund has taken steps to improve performance.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Maritime Super chief executive Peter Robertson said the retrospective nature of the test is a disservice to super funds that have proactively sought to do better for members.

It is also at odds with the decades-old disclaimer the industry is known for, that past performance is not an indicator of future performance, he said.

"In our case, there's no better example of that statement being accurate. But what they're saying here [with the test] is that past performance is the only indicator of future performance," he argued.

Robertson acknowledged performance of the $6 billion fund's MySuper option in previous years hasn't been stellar but said that's exactly why the fund has overhauled its approach.

"We had a strategy in place that was more defensive for our MySuper members, and when the Global Financial Crisis hit and 25% of members went to cash, that showed us that we had to be very conscious of liquidity management," he explains.

Rather than investing in long-term illiquid assets to the same extent that the fund had, it switched to a hedging strategy to reduce exposure to equities in down markets.

"Unfortunately, with a dynamic asset allocation, we were and are benchmarked against a static asset allocation benchmark, so it was always going to be difficult for us to pass the performance test," Robertson said.

With a significant number of members sitting in its pension division, pressure was also mounting in terms of the fund's liquidity and cashflow.

However, in May this year Maritime Super began investing its MySuper option - which accounts for just 15% of members - in the Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust (PST). The deal was widely criticised as many, including several politicians, labelled the move an attempt to avoid merging.

"It gives us cashflow, gives us liquidity, gives us access to deals, gives us access to very well performing portfolios... We think, given we have been on top of this all the way through, and given we have acted proactively to move members into a better performing MySuper option and better portfolios across the board that don't have the same constraints, the outcome for members has been dramatic," he said.

From the commencement of the arrangement on May 1 to August 25, Hostplus' MySuper option achieved 6.6%.

Conceding that his fund has still failed the performance test, and will probably do so again next year, Robertson said: "I've got no problem with the regulator; they're just enforcing the rules as they are. My issue is that they're saying underperforming funds need to take action, but we've already taken action and we took it before the performance test was implemented."

"From my point of view, there should be some awareness that this has already been done... Whether we fail or not, we've already taken corrective action. I would think we are certainly at risk of failing next year, and beyond that who knows; markets do very funny things."

Given the nature of the test, Maritime's MySuper members will receive letters telling them they're in a dud fund, while Hostplus' won't - despite being invested in identical portfolios.

Maritime Super is currently seeking legal advice in terms of what it can and can't do when it comes to communicating the failure to members. While the language and content of the letter to be sent is prescriptive, it is unclear what the fund may do in terms of other communications relating to the result.

"We need to be very careful not to breach our regulatory requirements under both ASIC and APRA and ensure that this doesn't lead to further issues and become a bigger problem for the fund. So, we are engaging with members around this issue, but we have to be careful as to how we do that as the regulators have said they will be diligently monitoring what is said to members by their funds," Robertson explained.

Finally, Robertson urged the prudential regulator to acknowledge there is a place for smaller, bespoke super funds that cater to a very specific demographic.

"There is an argument to say that members in smaller funds with higher engagement who are under advice and are in portfolios specific to their needs will potentially have a better retirement outcome," he said.

In addition to the Hostplus deal, just last week Maritime Super cut ties with Industry Super Australia, withdrawing from the collective in a move that is set to save its 24,000 members about $350,000 a year.

In confirming the news, Industry Super Australia chair Greg Combet said: "Putting the financial interests of members ahead of everything else is what Industry SuperFunds are all about, and this decision by Maritime Super is an example of that."

The results of the YFYS performance test are due to be released tomorrow, with funds expected to be notified no later than today.

Maritime Super, MySuper, Hostplus, Industry Super Australia, Your Future Your Super, APRA, ASIC, Greg Combet, Peter Robertson
