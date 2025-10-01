Macquarie Wrap removes dozens of funds

Macquarie is removing funds from dozens of managers from its superannuation investment menu on the Wrap platform.

For some, Macquarie said the decision comes down to a lack of investor interest in the offerings. For others, it said it was the decision of Macquarie Investment Management as trustee of the Macquarie Superannuation Plan to close the funds to investment by members.

So far, Macquarie has publicly stated around 60 investment options will be removed. However, reporting by the AFR suggests the wealth giant is planning to cut hundreds of options.

Among those cut are five Platinum funds, multiple Pengana offerings, and the La Trobe Private Credit Fund which was recently subjected to an ASIC interim stop order.

Others include the Melior Australian Impact Fund, WaveStone Australian Share Fund, Bennelong Australian Equities Fund, VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (Aud Hedged) ETF, Forager Australian Shares Fund, Perennial Better Future Trust and the MA Credit Income Trust.

Earlier in September, Macquarie closed off the Metrics Direct Income Fund, Metrics Income Opportunities Trust, Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund, and Metrics Master Income Trust to super members. Meanwhile, in July the Vertium Equity Income Fund, WCM Quality Global Growth Fund and the OC Dynamic Equity Fund were also closed to super investors.

A Macquarie spokesperson told Financial Standard: "We are continuously reviewing the investments which are available on our super platform menu, and we have taken the decision to simplify the investment options available by closing a number of funds."

It follows Macquarie agreeing to reimburse the retirement savings of about 3000 Shield Master Fund victims, whose superannuation was invested in the fund via Macquarie Wrap.

The Macquarie Superannuation Plan has about $57 billion in assets on behalf of more than 145,000 members.