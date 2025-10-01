Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Macquarie Wrap removes dozens of funds

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 OCT 2025   12:43PM

Macquarie is removing funds from dozens of managers from its superannuation investment menu on the Wrap platform.

For some, Macquarie said the decision comes down to a lack of investor interest in the offerings. For others, it said it was the decision of Macquarie Investment Management as trustee of the Macquarie Superannuation Plan to close the funds to investment by members.

So far, Macquarie has publicly stated around 60 investment options will be removed. However, reporting by the AFR suggests the wealth giant is planning to cut hundreds of options.

Among those cut are five Platinum funds, multiple Pengana offerings, and the La Trobe Private Credit Fund which was recently subjected to an ASIC interim stop order.

Others include the Melior Australian Impact Fund, WaveStone Australian Share Fund, Bennelong Australian Equities Fund, VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (Aud Hedged) ETF, Forager Australian Shares Fund, Perennial Better Future Trust and the MA Credit Income Trust.

Earlier in September, Macquarie closed off the Metrics Direct Income Fund, Metrics Income Opportunities Trust, Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund, and Metrics Master Income Trust to super members. Meanwhile, in July the Vertium Equity Income Fund, WCM Quality Global Growth Fund and the OC Dynamic Equity Fund were also closed to super investors.

A Macquarie spokesperson told Financial Standard: "We are continuously reviewing the investments which are available on our super platform menu, and we have taken the decision to simplify the investment options available by closing a number of funds."

It follows Macquarie agreeing to reimburse the retirement savings of about 3000 Shield Master Fund victims, whose superannuation was invested in the fund via Macquarie Wrap.

The Macquarie Superannuation Plan has about $57 billion in assets on behalf of more than 145,000 members.

Read more: MacquarieMetricsFinancial StandardForagerLa TrobeMA CreditMeliorPenganaPerennialShield Master FundVanEckVertiumWaveStoneWCM
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity
AFCA temporarily reinstates UGC to address complaints
ART invests $1bn in Macquarie fund
La Trobe has two of three stop orders lifted
Macquarie to pay Shield victims in full
Shield collapse brings wholesale governance to the forefront
La Trobe shuts online portal access
Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
FEATURE: Problem detected
Zenith reaffirms Metrics ratings amid doubts

Editor's Choice

Avantis Investors launches active ETFs in Australia

MATTHEW WAI
In response to mounting interest from the local market, Avantis Investors has entered the ETF scene with three active offerings.

Macquarie Wrap removes dozens of funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation investors will no longer have access to dozens of options on Macquarie Wrap.

CFS taps JPMAM for global strategies mandates

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Colonial First State (CFS) has handed J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) mandates for its emerging markets and global shares strategies.

RBA delivers 'hawkish hold'

ELIZA BAVIN
The Reserve Bank's decision to leave interest rates on hold yesterday was widely expected, but economists were caught off-guard by the tone of the post-meeting statement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media