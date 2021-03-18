NEWS
Insurance
Life Company of the Year named
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAR 2021   11:29AM

The Association of Financial Advisers has announced the winner of its 2020 Life Company of the Year award, going to the same insurer four years in a row.

TAL took out the top spot again with runners up AIA Australia, MLC Life Insurance and NEOS Life.

"We congratulate TAL on being awarded the title '2020 Life Company of the Year' and also pay tribute to the runners up, and all the winners and finalists in other categories who have truly stepped up in an extraordinarily difficult environment," AFA president Michael Nowak said.

"These companies have risen to meet the challenges presented by the current pandemic and continue to deliver superior products and services to financial advisers and their clients."

AFA partnered with Plan for Life who provided the benchmarking research for life insurance, annuity and investment bond product awards.

AIA Australia won the Service Quality Award while TAL's Accelerated Protection Life Insurance Plan took out the award from term life/total permanent disability and MLC's Insurance Critical Illness Plus Plan won for trauma/critical illness.

Plan for Life regional managing director Rael Soloman said life insurance companies proved their worth throughout 2020.

"Whilst 2020 was a difficult year for the life insurance market, life insurers have continued doing their best to support advisers through increased training efforts, maintained high levels of service for both advisers and customers and kept a high profile through advertising their products," he said.

The Beddoes Institute's Adviser Survey provided the research for the Underwriting Award and the BDM/Business Support Award which NEOS won and the Claims Award which went to OnePath.

Beddoes Institute director Rebecca Sheils said the research findings from advisers revealed new insurers have made gains across underwriting and business development.

"Underwriting performance across the industry overall dropped over the last 12 months. Likewise, claims performance across the industry overall also dropped. It was a challenging year for BDM teams in 2020 as reflected in slightly lower scores compared to 12 months ago," Sheils said.

"That said, the top performing insurers went above and beyond, delivering an exceptional standard of service and maintaining their strong and supportive adviser relationships under difficult circumstances."

Read more: TALAFAAIA AustraliaBeddoes InstitutePlan for LifeNEOS LifeRebecca SheilsMichael NowakMLC Life InsuranceOnePathRael Soloman
