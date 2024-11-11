LGT Crestone takes over remainder of Commonwealth Bank's advice business

LGT Crestone has inked a deal to scoop up Commonwealth Bank's (CBA's) remaining personal advice business, which serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Commonwealth Private Advice has around 500 clients with assets exceeding $5 billion.

As part of the deal that's slated for completion by mid-2025, LGT Crestone, which is owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein and manages over $500 billion in client assets, will integrate approximately 40 advisers, associates, and support staff.

LGT Crestone fields a team of about 350 employees, including a network of 100 advisers across Australia.

In a statement, the wealth management firm said the acquisition will bolster its national presence with offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

CBA said it will continue providing personal financial advice to Commonwealth Private clients until the transaction completes, with LGT Crestone offering roles to all "relevant support staff" to maintain continuity in client-adviser relationships and provide additional career opportunities.

LGT Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm said CBA's decision to select LGT Crestone is a "terrific validation" of its commitment to building a private wealth business catering to the needs of the "most sophisticated investors in Australia."

"This transaction is driven by our shared purpose and values with Commonwealth Private Advice, particularly our client-centric approach to managing the wealth and financial wellbeing of sophisticated high-net-worth clients," Chisholm said.

"By combining our strengths, we'll enhance our ability to build strong, personal connections with our clients and deliver exceptional service, ensuring they have access to world-class expertise and tailored solutions to meet the very highest standards in private wealth management."

LGT chair H.S.H prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein said the firm's expertise in family advisory services, sustainable investing, and intergenerational wealth uniquely positions it to be a valued partner in today's financial landscape.

"Clients need stable partners to provide comprehensive and secure opportunities throughout their financial journeys, and we're committed to delivering that level of support and confidence..." he said.

In a statement, CBA said the decision to partner with LGT Crestone reflects the evolving needs of high-net-worth clients and aligns with its strategy to focus on expanding private banking services and delivering the "best long-term outcomes for them."

CBA group executive of retail banking services Angus Sullivan said the priority was to find a specialist wealth management firm that shares its client first values and strong commitment to its people.

"Our agreement with LGT Crestone will allow Commonwealth Private clients access to LGT Crestone's premium advice offering, as well as the opportunity to sample an expanded range of personal advice services," he said.

He added that CBA remains committed to positioning Commonwealth Private as the "number one" banking choice for high-net-worth clients in Australia through its investment in bespoke banking services.

CBA has been exiting the advice space gradually in recent years, having first sold Count Financial and then allowing Commonwealth Financial Planning Limited-Pathways advisers to transfer elsewhere.

It also wound up its Financial Wisdom licensee and transferred part of its salaried advice business to AIA Australia.