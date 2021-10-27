NEWS
Superannuation

LGIAsuper, Energy Super change fees

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   12:00PM

The newly merged LGIAsuper and Energy Super have scrapped a weekly administration fee and will retain an annual fee as a result of scale benefits.

Members of the superannuation fund will no longer be charged a $1 weekly administration fee and will pay an annual percentage-based fee of 18bps of their account balance, capped at $900.

"While that extra $52 a year doesn't seem like a lot of money, removing the weekly administration fee will leave more in members' accounts to grow for their retirement," chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"We were already making headway for members prior to removing this fee, by reducing our weekly administration fee by 33%, to just $1.00 per week per account. We also reduced the estimated investment fees for all ready-made options including MySuper and some of our single asset class options."

The superannuation fund is in the process of acquiring Suncorp Portfolio Services Limited (SPSL) which will result in 250,000 members and $28 billion in funds under management.

The acquisition of SPSL is due for completion in the first half of 2022.

"All of our work with Energy Super and Suncorp has been designed to deliver a fund with a boutique service offering to members while promoting the benefit of scale," Farrar said.

Earlier in the year, Farrar told Financial Standard the fund is set to rebrand once the three-way merger is complete.

"We're starting a process to test brand names and brand values across the three funds now," Farrar said.

"We want something that reflects the Queensland focus that we have, the community feel, the corporate feel."

