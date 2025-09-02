Legalsuper updates investment, insurance fees

Legalsuper has introduced several changes to its investment options' objectives and fees, as well as some insurance costs.

Effective September 1, the Conservative option will change its investment objective from outperforming an average annual return of CPI + 2% p.a. over rolling 10-year periods to CPI + 1.5% p.a. over rolling 10-year periods.

The Conservative Balanced option will instead aim to outperform an average annual return of CPI + 2.5% p.a. over rolling 10-year periods instead of 2.25% p.a.

The MySuper Balanced option's risk profile has increased from medium to high to high only.

Legalsuper said this option is now likely to produce a negative return in four to six of every 20 years as opposed to three to four years previously.

Legalsuper also made a bunch of updates to strategic asset allocations affecting accumulation.

Australian shares in the Conservative option, for example, went from 11.5% to 10%, while the Overseas shares came down to 12% from 12.5%

All nine options saw their investment fees decrease. High Growth went from 0.60% to 0.52%, the Balanced Socially Responsible option decreased from 0.51% to 0.46% and MySuper Balanced now charges 0.50% instead of 0.61%.

On November 1, several insurance fee changes will take effect.

For example, insurance fees charged for death and TPD cover will increase by about 5.8% p.a. Personal Division members who already have default cover in place for at least 24 months and have been at work for 30 consecutive days on or after November 1 will have their pre-existing condition restriction removed and cover will become standard cover on that date.

"Our team of investment professionals design and manage our portfolios to be resilient in a wide range of market scenarios across a full business cycle and our focus is on growing your savings through competitive returns while carefully managing market risks," the super fund told members.

"We constantly review our investment menu to ensure they are well positioned to achieve their investment objectives for our members."

Additionally, Legalsuper said administration fees and costs will continue to be paid from the fund's reserves.

An amount of 0.02% will be paid from the fund's reserves to the trustee as a fee on or after September 1 and will fund the Trustee Resilience Reserve (TRR) to allow the trustee to manage its personal risks of being a trustee that cannot be directly paid from the fund. This cost is reviewed annually and is not an additional cost to members.