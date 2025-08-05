Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Lederer Group bids for Elanor Commercial Property Fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 5 AUG 2025   12:31PM

Lederer Group is attempting to acquire ASX-listed Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF), which has a portfolio valued at more than $500 million.

Elanor Funds Management, the responsible entity (RE) of ECF, said it is considering Lederer Group's unsolicited off-market takeover offer of 70 cent per security, which amounts to about $284.9 million in total.

ECF holds several commercial offices nationwide, valued at $506.6 million at the end of December 2024. These include 34 Corporate Drive in Cannon Hill, 9 Harris Street in Pyrmont, Garema Court in Canberra and 196 OG Road in Adelaide.

Lederer Group, a family business, owns properties in New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT, including 465 Victoria Avenue in Chatswood.

Last year, Elanor sold its 12.56% stake in ECF to Lederer Group for nearly $24 million, valuing each share at $0.60.

As part of the deal, the Lederer Group committed $50 million in equity capital to support ECF.

That meant it had participation in a new investment committee, which oversees material investment or divestment initiatives, "including major capital expenditure, and will make non-binding recommendations to the Responsible Entity in relation to those matters having regard to the best interest of all ECF securityholders."

The commitment also includes an offer to take up 100% of its entitlement and sub-underwrite any potential rights issue at an indicative offer price of 60 cents per security.

"The Responsible Entity will actively explore the rights issue, however, any equity raising is subject to market conditions, final Responsible Entity Board approval, regulatory approvals and securing suitable underwriting support for the rights issue," Elanor said at the time.

Within the broader business, Elanor recently announced it has ditched its arrangement with Challenger and its subsidiary Fidante Partners which it entered in July 2023. At the time, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) also took a 3% stake in Elanor.

The new arrangement, under an exclusivity deed, will see Rockworth Capital Partners spend $125 million to recapitalise the Elanor group, stabilise the balance sheet and reduce gearing within an intended target range of 20-35%. This marks an extension of their current arrangement, which was forged in 2019.

Elanor said the expansion provides a strong foundation for stabilising and growing the Australian business while expanding into Asia alongside Rockworth through targeted capital-led growth opportunities.

The deal entails Elanor acquiring 100% of Firmus Capital, a Singapore-based real estate investment manager with approximately $790.2 million of assets under management in the retail and office sector.

Rockworth owns 70% of Firmus, while the remaining ownership is held by Firmus chief executive and current Elanor director Su Kiat Lim.

Once these transactions finalise, Rockworth will increase its holding in Elanor from 11.8% to about 47.9%. Lim will also hold about a 13.6% stake in Elanor.

Consequently, Elanor will continue to manage the Challenger Life real estate portfolio until October 15 and support the transition of the portfolio to a new manager.

Subject to obtaining regulatory and shareholder approvals, Challenger and Elanor will cancel the 20.3 million Elanor securities held by Challenger and its subsidiary.

"The distribution agreement with Fidante will be terminated. The retail and hotel assets jointly owned by ADIC and Challenger Life Company, valued at approximately $640 million AUM, will continue to be managed by Elanor," Elanor said.

"The exclusivity deed also provides for the basis on which the Elanor board unanimously recommends that Elanor securityholders vote in favour of the Rockworth investment and the Firmus acquisition in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to an independent expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Rockworth investment and Firmus acquisition are fair and reasonable."

Elanor added that its strategic review will conclude if the Rockworth investment goes ahead.

Read more: ECFLederer GroupChallengerElanor Commercial Property FundAbu Dhabi Investment CouncilElanor Funds ManagementFidante PartnersFirmus CapitalRockworth Capital PartnersSu Kiat Lim
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Insignia accepts CC Capital bid
TAL, Challenger help launch MLC Retirement Boost
Investor optimism premature, fund flows in firing line
IFM Investors chief of staff exits
Aged care reforms pushed to November
Challenger adds to board director lineup
Wealth managers' recovery looks promising: Research
Challenger posts mixed Q3 FY25 result
Annuities' capital settings due for change: APRA
Challenger profits up, share price falls

Editor's Choice

Metrics hires for newly created role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Metrics Credit Partners has welcomed a head of impact investments, hiring a Mercer veteran.

Warakirri brings US manager to Australia

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management is partnering with a San Diego-based manager to launch a global small companies fund to wholesale and retail investors.

Former Qantas Super investment chief lands new gig

MATTHEW WAI
Former Qantas Super investment lead Andrew Spence has joined a local multi-family office as partner and chief investment officer.

FCA fines Neil Woodford, WIM $94m

KARREN VERGARA
Former 'YouTube fundie' Neil Woodford and his defunct company have been collectively fined more than £45 million ($94m) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media