Lederer Group bids for Elanor Commercial Property Fund

Lederer Group is attempting to acquire ASX-listed Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF), which has a portfolio valued at more than $500 million.

Elanor Funds Management, the responsible entity (RE) of ECF, said it is considering Lederer Group's unsolicited off-market takeover offer of 70 cent per security, which amounts to about $284.9 million in total.

ECF holds several commercial offices nationwide, valued at $506.6 million at the end of December 2024. These include 34 Corporate Drive in Cannon Hill, 9 Harris Street in Pyrmont, Garema Court in Canberra and 196 OG Road in Adelaide.

Lederer Group, a family business, owns properties in New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT, including 465 Victoria Avenue in Chatswood.

Last year, Elanor sold its 12.56% stake in ECF to Lederer Group for nearly $24 million, valuing each share at $0.60.

As part of the deal, the Lederer Group committed $50 million in equity capital to support ECF.

That meant it had participation in a new investment committee, which oversees material investment or divestment initiatives, "including major capital expenditure, and will make non-binding recommendations to the Responsible Entity in relation to those matters having regard to the best interest of all ECF securityholders."

The commitment also includes an offer to take up 100% of its entitlement and sub-underwrite any potential rights issue at an indicative offer price of 60 cents per security.

"The Responsible Entity will actively explore the rights issue, however, any equity raising is subject to market conditions, final Responsible Entity Board approval, regulatory approvals and securing suitable underwriting support for the rights issue," Elanor said at the time.

Within the broader business, Elanor recently announced it has ditched its arrangement with Challenger and its subsidiary Fidante Partners which it entered in July 2023. At the time, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) also took a 3% stake in Elanor.

The new arrangement, under an exclusivity deed, will see Rockworth Capital Partners spend $125 million to recapitalise the Elanor group, stabilise the balance sheet and reduce gearing within an intended target range of 20-35%. This marks an extension of their current arrangement, which was forged in 2019.

Elanor said the expansion provides a strong foundation for stabilising and growing the Australian business while expanding into Asia alongside Rockworth through targeted capital-led growth opportunities.

The deal entails Elanor acquiring 100% of Firmus Capital, a Singapore-based real estate investment manager with approximately $790.2 million of assets under management in the retail and office sector.

Rockworth owns 70% of Firmus, while the remaining ownership is held by Firmus chief executive and current Elanor director Su Kiat Lim.

Once these transactions finalise, Rockworth will increase its holding in Elanor from 11.8% to about 47.9%. Lim will also hold about a 13.6% stake in Elanor.

Consequently, Elanor will continue to manage the Challenger Life real estate portfolio until October 15 and support the transition of the portfolio to a new manager.

Subject to obtaining regulatory and shareholder approvals, Challenger and Elanor will cancel the 20.3 million Elanor securities held by Challenger and its subsidiary.

"The distribution agreement with Fidante will be terminated. The retail and hotel assets jointly owned by ADIC and Challenger Life Company, valued at approximately $640 million AUM, will continue to be managed by Elanor," Elanor said.

"The exclusivity deed also provides for the basis on which the Elanor board unanimously recommends that Elanor securityholders vote in favour of the Rockworth investment and the Firmus acquisition in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to an independent expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Rockworth investment and Firmus acquisition are fair and reasonable."

Elanor added that its strategic review will conclude if the Rockworth investment goes ahead.