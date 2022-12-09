Latest adviser exams see 57% pass rate

Just over half of the candidates who sat the November exam passed, revealed ASIC.

ASIC released the 19th cycle Financial Advisers Exam results and said, of the 282 candidates who sat the test, only 161 (57%) were approved.

It explained 57% sat the test for the first time and 43% were sitting for at least the second time.

To date, 20,309 individuals have sat the exam and over 92% have passed.

The regulator explained the exam has been "continuously conducted" since its inception and follows a "rigorous process" to ensure all candidates in all cycles are held to the same standard.

It added those who have passed demonstrated the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam.

Further analysis revealed by ASIC highlighted over 15,850 who passed are recorded as current financial advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register (FAR), representing 99% of current advisers on the FAR.

Over 2700 are ceased advisers on the FAR and may be re-authorised in the future and over 800 passed while completing their professional year of work and training.

"For this exam cycle, as has been the practice for past exams, unsuccessful candidates will receive general feedback from the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) to highlight the curriculum areas where they have underperformed," it said.

Candidates can also contact ACER to request a re-mark of the written response questions. ASIC said this must be submitted by December 14.

The next exam will be held on 16 February 2023; enrolments will open in early January and close at the end of the month.