Key advice executive leaves Aware Super

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 1 JUL 2024   12:49PM

Aware Super has farewelled its group executive of advice.

Sarah Forman has left the super fund after serving five years in the role.

Her departure follows the appointment of Aware Super's new chief operating officer earlier this year and subsequent restructure. Sally Collins took on the role, with incumbent operations chief Jo Brennan transitioning into a group executive, member engagement and advice role.

Forman joined Aware Super in October 2019 from BT where she had served as national head, BT Financial Advice. She spent about 15 years at BT in all, including as head of product and head of advice offers.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said: "For the last five years, Aware Super has had the privilege of Sarah's outstanding leadership. Under her direction and counsel, we've integrated our advice team and offering into a consolidated member engagement, education and advice business to the benefit of our 1.1 million members."

"Sarah has also led her teams with a deep understanding of the importance of delivering Super Helpful advice and guidance to our members, which has further embedded a members-first culture at our organisation."

Also commenting, Forman said: "It's been really rewarding to play a key role in the transformation of Aware Super and play such a hands-on role in ensuring our members can access the advice and guidance services they need to prepare for and enjoy their best possible retirement."

"It's been a privilege to redefine how advice can be offered and delivered for all Australians and I look forward to seeing how the industry continues to adapt over the coming years to come."

