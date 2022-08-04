Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year

CareSuper's chief executive has been acknowledged for her contribution to her fund and the super industry at the 2022 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) awards.

At a dinner attended by more than 90 industry guests in Melbourne last night, Lander was recognised by peers for her leadership during the pandemic and recent period of legislative and regulatory change, her commitment to supporting and building the industry's reputation, and her ability to transform and grow CareSuper.

With more than 30 years' experience in superannuation, Lander is also a director and fellow of Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST), a director of FEAL and a member of AHRI and AICD.

Lander has served as CareSuper's chief executive for over 20 years, now managing $20 billion on behalf of 220,000 members.

As the recipient of this year's award, Lander was gifted an education grant of $25,000, sponsored by T. Rowe Price.

FEAL chair Brian Delaney said Lander has been an exceptional leader over the last few years as COVID has dramatically impacted the workplace and members' expectations.

"Julie's dedication to ensuring the staff of CareSuper had the best possible environment to service the members was exemplary," Delaney said.

"Her hands on approach to leading her team and ensuring the delivery of outstanding client service and investment performance to the members of CareSuper whilst juggling the challenging work environment was a highlight.

"Providing the best possible service to members whilst contributing to positive changes in the super industry more broadly makes her the perfect recipient of this award."

T. Rowe Price head of distribution, Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall added: "As a proud sponsor of the award, we congratulate Julie for her vision, her strong leadership and innovative mindset that always focused on driving a high touch service experience for members even in the face of inherent uncertainties."

Commenting on the 21st anniversary of the award, FEAL chief executive Joanna Davison said that recognising outstanding leadership in super is an important pillar to building confidence in the system and ultimately improving retirement outcomes for all Australians.

"We thank Julie for her contribution to these important shared goals," she said.