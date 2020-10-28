Jarden continues Australian expansion

Kiwi investment bank Jarden is continuing to grow its Australian team, with a new appointment from Goldman Sachs.

Catherine McCormack will join Jarden Australia as managing director and head of natural resources and utilities.

She was previously managing director at Goldman Sachs based in New York, after starting her investment banking career with Goldman Sachs in Sydney.

McCormack was most recently responsible for mergers and acquisitions and financing advisory across Goldman Sachs' North American chemicals business.

In her new role, Jarden said McCormack will be expected to build out the Australian infrastructure team.

Jarden went on a hiring spree earlier this month when it appointed 10 analysts to kick off its Australian expansion.

Lou Pirenc, Steven Wheen, Elizabeth Miliatis, Matthew Johnston, Elise Kennedy, Jakob Cakarnis, Keegan Booysen, Sebastian Clemens, James Wilson, and Joe Pardea.

Pardea also joined from Goldman Sachs' where he was a vice president.

The New Zealand firm referred to its first round of hires as a "heavyweight Australian research team".

In September, Frank Sarks joined Jarden Australia as director of institutional equities after 16 years with Macquarie.

Reeny Paraskeva joined as managing director and head of general industrials from UBS and Mitch Schauer joined as managing director and head of real estate, also from UBS.

Jarden made another hire from Goldman Sachs for the Australian team in September too - Julien Dyon was appointed managing director and head of financial services.