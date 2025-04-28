Newspaper icon
Investment

JANA wins Aboriginal Investment NT mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 APR 2025   12:34PM

JANA has won a mandate from Aboriginal Investment NT to bolster its $655 million commercial investment portfolio (CIP).

Not-for-profit Aboriginal Investment NT's purpose is to promote the self-management, economic self-sufficiency, and social and cultural wellbeing of Aboriginal people living in the Northern Territory via innovative approaches to capital deployment and investments.

JANA will provide a tailored investment strategy designed to meet the organisation's goals, while building collective Aboriginal wealth and economic strength for generations to come.

Aboriginal Investment NT chief executive Nigel Browne said: "The appointment of JANA marks a major step in Aboriginal Investment NT's strategic objectives to grow Aboriginal money for future generations, strengthen Aboriginal economic, social and cultural systems, and elevate Aboriginal interests across the Northern Territory."

Aboriginal Investment NT was established under the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act 1976. It was previously known as the Northern Territory Aboriginal Investment Corporation.

JANA's appointment coincides with the first investments into the Aboriginal Investment NT CIP, which comprises of two funds: the Community Ready Fund and the Future Fund.

The Community Ready Fund has an initial allocation of $155 million and will invest in financial assets over the short to medium term. It focuses on place-based, social and cultural investments.

It aims to maintain a high level of liquidity to remain readily available for Aboriginal Investment NT's activities, including grant funding and community-led projects and will provide on-the-ground support to Aboriginal businesses, organisations, communities and projects across the Northern Territory.

The Future Fund was seeded with $500 million and will invest in financial assets over the long term of 10 or more years. It aims to generate strong returns while building intergenerational Aboriginal wealth and wellbeing and will provide self-sufficient and sustainable capital for future use through the Community Ready Fund.

JANA chief executive Georgina Dudley said the Aboriginal Investment NT's "vision of intergenerational prosperity, built on Aboriginal values and governance, is both powerful and deeply aligned with JANA's commitment to supporting purpose-led investors."

"Together, we aim to shape a strategy that delivers long-term, sustainable outcomes for communities across the Northern Territory," she said.

JANA's assets under advice across Australia and New Zealand comes to more than $1.5 trillion.

