James Mawhinney sues ASIC, deputy chair

The Mayfair 101 managing director is claiming he was defamed by the regulator and deputy chair Sarah Court in a recent press release.

Mawhinney has filed defamation proceedings against ASIC and Court in the Federal Court over information included in a September 15 press release in relation to Mawhinney's 20-year ban being overturned. Court is included in the suit as she was quoted in the release, Mayfair 101 said.

Mawhinney claims the press release included imputations that he caused 500 investors to lose $211 million by knowingly misleading them as to the level of risk their investments involved, and that "unless restrained by injunctions of the court while proceedings continue, he will cause further harm to investors."

Mawhinney is seeking damages and aggravated damages, saying his reputation has been "seriously injured" and that the press release caused him distress and embarrassment.

The press release remains visible on ASIC's website, including the quotes from Court. It was publicised by ASIC following the Full Federal Court's decision to overturn Mawhinney's ban on the grounds that he was denied procedural fairness in the first trial, with the court agreeing that the presiding judge at the time based the judgement on findings of contraventions that ASIC had not sought.

The Full Federal Court has ordered a retrial and Mawhinney has now made an application to the High Court, arguing that ASIC should be allowed to "go back and try again with a different case."