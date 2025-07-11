Newspaper icon
James Mawhinney contravened law: Federal Court

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUL 2025   12:26PM

In a win for ASIC, Mayfair 101 Group director James Mawhinney has been associated with or involved in contraventions of the law by his companies, the Federal Court determined.

The contraventions concern the marketing of three products - the M+ Fixed Income Notes, M Core Fixed Income Notes and Australian Property Bonds - across various periods between 3 July 2019 and 5 May 2020.

Judge Button also found that the Mayfair 101 Group companies engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct from 11 March 2020 and prior to 2 April 2020 by failing to disclose in marketing material that investor redemptions had been suspended.

Furthermore, Judge Button found that another one of his companies, IPO Capital, carried on a financial services business from 2016 to December 2017 without an AFSL.

Ultimately, Mawhinney was associated with or involved in the above contraventions, Judge Button said.

However, the court did not agree with ASIC on three issues. It found that the Mayfair 101 Group did not represent that its Core Notes and M+ Notes were comparable to, and of similar risk profile to, bank term deposits - contrary to what ASIC had alleged.

Secondly, it found the group did not make representations that were misleading or deceptive relating to the use of funds invested in the Core Notes, and the security to be granted to an investor in the Australian Property Bonds.

Lastly, Judge Button rejected ASIC's argument that family trusts associated with Mawhinney received amounts traceable to funds invested in the Core Notes.

Last April, Mawhinney was arrested and charged with engaging in dishonest conduct for allegedly claiming IPO Wealth Group owned companies that it did not.

On his website, Mawhinney boasts that he: "Successfully launched multiple fixed income investment products through Mayfair 101 that raised over $250 million to fund various private equity initiatives."

He also "identified, negotiated, made and managed investments across 11 countries, delivering 30%+ rate of return year-on-year" and acquired Dunk Island in 2019 as well as Isola San Spirito in Italy the year prior for a six-acre freehold development site to commence a five-star hotel development.

In May 2020, IPO Wealth went into receivership. Mawhinney told Financial Standard at the time that development plans for Dunk Island were not impacted by the receivership.

Mayfair Group described itself in a corporate brochure as a London-based, Australian-owned investment and corporate advisory group founded in 2009, offering wealth management services involving income-generating investments, pre-IPO opportunities, private equity services and more, for wholesale and high-net-worth investors.

One of the entities within the group - Mayfair Wealth Partners traded as Mayfair Platinum and changed its name to Australian Income Solutions in mid-2020.

In April 2021, the Federal Court restrained Mawhinney from promoting and raising funds through financial products for 20 years, which was overturned on 15 September 2022 following Mawhinney's appeal.

The matter was remitted back to the Federal Court for another hearing, which was heard before Justice Button between October 2024 and February 2025.

On 22 December 2021, the Federal Court ordered four companies in the Mayfair 101 Group to pay a combined penalty of $30 million for misleading or deceptive advertising.

In Judge Button's latest order, ASIC said it is seeking injunctions to restrain Mawhinney from advertising and fundraising through financial products, and from removing from Australia any assets acquired with funds received in connection with a financial product.

Mawhinney requested an opportunity to make further submissions on relief following Justice Button's decision. Both parties have within 21 days.

