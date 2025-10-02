Ironbark snaps up trio of hires to supercharge wholesale team

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   2:26PM

Ironbark Asset Management has snapped up a head of wholesale and two national account managers as it ramps up its push into the local market.

The team is led by Paula Gigler, based in Sydney, who will report to Ironbark investment solutions chief executive Alex Donald.

In the newly created role, Gigler will develop and execute the firm's long-term wholesale distribution strategy while deepening relationships with dealer groups, independent financial advisers, private wealth firms, family offices, research houses, platforms, and consultants.

She brings over 20 years of industry experience, including nine years in the wealth distribution team at BlackRock, where she held senior roles including head of strategic clients for Australasia and head of key accounts.

She previously worked at Vanguard Australia for four years and Macquarie Group for four years.

Ironbark has also appointed Peter Papatheodorakis and Stephanie Harrison as national account managers in Sydney and Melbourne respectively.

Papatheodorakis joins from Milford Asset Management and previously worked at Challenger, Perpetual and BT.

Harrison arrives from JP Morgan Asset Management, where she was a state sales manager, having earlier worked at Vanguard Australia.

Donald said the appointments mark an important milestone in Ironbark's growth. "Their deep expertise and industry relationships will enable us to better serve our clients, strengthen our long-term strategic partnerships, and meet the market's increasing demand for institutional-grade investment solutions," he said.

Gigler said she was excited to join the team. "Ironbark is known for the strength of its long-term partnerships and its leading range of best-in-class investment solutions. I'm excited to join the team and look forward to contributing to this next phase of growth."

The restructuring has resulted in the departure of Scott Baker, who served as research and strategic account manager. Baker, who joined Ironbark in 2018, managed key relationships with financial advisers, asset consultants, platforms, wealth management groups, and private clients.

Before Ironbark, Baker was distribution director at Capital Group and strategic account manager at Perpetual Investments. He has over 20 years of experience spanning advice and asset management.

Ironbark was recently named a finalist for Distributor of the Year at the 2025 Zenith Fund Awards. The firm and its related entities form one of Australia's largest diversified financial services groups.

