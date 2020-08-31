NEWS
Investment
IOOF posts profit, restructures business
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   11:59AM

IOOF posted a net profit of $147 million for FY20, while also announcing a range of changes to its advice businesses as part of its advice transformation.

IOOF announced its Bridges business will be transformed into a fully salaried network, while it will also close its Financial Services Partners (FSP), along with EWM and Actuate licences.

Chief executive Renato Mota said IOOF will support the transition of advice businesses into their choice of IOOF's licensees.

"Today marks an important milestone in the execution of our advice transformation. We will play a key role in transforming the advice industry as a whole over the next couple of years," Mota said while presenting the company's FY20 results.

"FSP was on the smaller side in terms of our licensees and we will support advisers in their transition to another licensee."

Mota said IOOF remains committed to the multi-brand, multi-AFSL business and the announced changes will benefit clients and shareholders.

He said IOOF it committing to a $10 million per annum saving on a run-rate basis as a result of these changes.

In addition, IOOF reported an underlying NPAT of $48.4 million for its financial advice business and $58.1 million from its portfolio and estate administration business.

Additionally, it posted UNPAT of $37.7 million for its investment management business and $31.3 million for its acquisition of ANZ's P&I business.

"This is the first time we have reported on the P&I business since acquiring it.  We committed to $68 million in synergies from P&I transaction, as of FY20 we have delivered $18 million," Mota said.

"We are committing to another $25 million in FY21.

"There have been so surprises in the integration of the business; it is exactly as we thought it would be.  One very positive element has been the caliber and mindset of the people.  We have been able to attract and retail people who are specialists in wealth management."

The wealth manager incurred $31 million of integration and separation costs from the integration and separation of the P&I business mainly for people and consultants, technology, adviser retention payments and redundancies.

Mota said the company's focus remains on a client-centric approach as it continues its 'Advice 2.0' transformation.

"Our NPAT was in line with our guidance and reflects the significant impact COVID-19 has had on revenues.  It has been an incredibly challenging year in that respect, not just for ourselves, but the community as a whole," Mota said.

"The resilience we have been able to demonstrate has been a really positive feature despite the negative impact of the current economic climate on the business."

The wealth manager announced a final fully franked dividend of 11.5 cents per share at a 60% pay out rate.

"To be paying a dividend within our range is a testament to the strength of the business and recognises the importance of rewarding our shareholders with a dividend," Mota said.

Its net proceeds from divestments of non-core subsidiaries were $105 million in total considerations for the sale of subsidiaries during FY20.

The sale of its stake in Australian Ethical, totaling 14.2 million shares, added $74.2 million post year end.

Its platform business saw $1.3 billion in net inflows for the period and its advice business saw $730 million in inflows.

Mota said IOOF's increased size and scale gives it a good opportunity to be the lowest cost platform provider on the market.

