Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner

Investors Mutual partnered with Vaughan Nelson to launch a global SMID cap strategy, the first of its kind to hit the Australian market.

The affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers launched the fund, which is the only actively managed global SMID cap ETF available in Australia, as both an unlisted traditional version and an active ETF version yesterday.

IML chief executive Damon Hambly told Financial Standard that customer demand along with Vaughan Nelson's positive track record made the strategy an attractive option for the region.

"We think about whether we can bring new strategies to the Australian retail market that aren't available, it's not easy for Australian investors to get access to this asset class," he said.

"Currently it's the only global active SMID ETF on the ASX and we're very excited to bring that to market and to be working with Chris's team at Vaughan Nelson."

Houston-based Vaughan Nelson has around US$15 billion (A$21m) under management and 25 years of experience managing small and mid-cap money.

Its chief executive and chief investment officer Chris Wallis said they deliver asymmetric returns - meaning high returns for the risk taken.

"What you want to do if you're going to take the risk is get paid for it and so if you look at our underlying philosophy, it's built around the idea of absolute returns and shooting for each individual position," he explained.

"We're equity investors, so we're not going to dampen the risk of your portfolio, like a cash position or a hedge position, we tried to target a 50% return over a three year period, with only 10% or 15% downside, that asymmetry is important to us."

The listed version of the fund, ASX ticker code VNGS, had its first trade within an hour of going live; Hambly said that represented demand and interest.

"There's just so much more opportunity outside the Australian market which is quite concentrated, about 50% of it is in materials and banks so with exposure to global small caps, you get exposure to a whole range of new sectors, new geography, and also different economic cycles," he said.

"There's nearly an 8000 stock universe that global SMID caps will offer investors, that's a lot of opportunity outside of other large caps for Chris and his team to mine and hunt for and share those rewards with Australian investors.

"And there are only a handful of global SMID products available. There are a number of indexes but given where market conditions are, I think it is going to be very difficult to achieve those returns in an index way. You need an active investment approach to find the opportunities and minimise risk in today's environment."

Wallis added that we are leaving an economy where everyone does well.

"When you leave a decade where you've relied excessively on monetary policy, they do incredibly well, they generate these low to mid to high teen returns and then they enter this self-correction phase where they have to bleed off those imbalances," he explained.

"Investors are over-indexed to the last sector's winners, the last decade's winners, and then economies look and struggle trying to find that new growth driver - where is it, where does it comes from? The indices then revert back to that three to 6% return and we've found over 10-year periods where we generate the same absolute return no matter what.

"We're in a period where the index is going to start falling further away. I mean, we know this right, we can just look at the geopolitical conflicts that are developing the movement in supply chains - the demographic challenges that have not existed in the last century; all these imbalances get worked off. Meanwhile, there are pockets of opportunity in every sector in every region, because in every economy, some of the greatest companies ever made were thriving in the midst of some of the most tumultuous economic times - it's just not a condition where everything does well."

But Wallis said the conditions don't surprise him and volatility doesn't scare him.

"We're not very surprised. We've invested in these climates and it's not unlike what we saw in early 2000. It'll always rhyme and not repeat, and it'll have different characteristics but it's very much a similar transition," he said.