Integrity Life to cease writing new retail policies

Integrity Life will not take on any new retail advised business, saying the decline in risk advisers has forced a strategic pivot.

Integrity Group, the parent company of Integrity Life, said it undertook a review of the business' strategy, considering several options, and found no longer writing any new life insurance policies is the option that provides the most stability to existing policyholders.

According to Rainmaker analysis, at June end there was just 16,038 advisers in Australia - down from 26,500 in 2019. While about 12,000 of these are authorised to provide advice on life insurance products, fewer than 4000 do. Integrity Life also cited the NMG Risk Distribution Monitor which shows the contestable new business pool has shrunk from $532 million in December 2018 to $267 million in March 2023.

Despite the challenges, Integrity Life said its in-force premiums have skyrocketed from $22.2 million in March 2021 to $140.3 million in June 2023. The number of lives insured by Integrity Life has also more than doubled from 59,000 to 185,000.

While the decision was largely influenced by the decline of the retail advised channel, it will also apply to the corporate group channel to "maintain capital for the benefit and protection of existing policyholders."

According to its website, Integrity Life has access to more than $180 million in capital, with backers including Leadenhall Capital Partners, Schroders Investment Managers and Daido Life which took a 14.9% stake pre-launch in June 2018.

The group is adamant that there will be no changes for existing policyholders, adding that its commitment to claims is unchanged. It said all other Integrity partnerships remain open to new business "at this time."

"Protection of policyholders is critical and as such the board has taken the difficult decision to close to new business in the retail advised and corporate group channels," Integrity Group chair Eric Dodd said.

Meanwhile, chief executive and managing director Sean McCormack described the development as "incredibly sad for the entire Integrity team and our many partners who have supported us."

"This is not the news we'd hoped to share however the significant challenges of the Australian life market coupled with the realities of growing a business from the ground up mean that it is necessary. It is vitally important that we remain true to what's most important, being able to protect and support our policyholders and their loved ones," he said.

"Unfortunately, the retail advised channel has seen a substantial reduction in the number of financial advisers providing risk advice over the last five years. The number of lives insured across all channels has substantially reduced and the market decline means that scale is critical. Achieving scale requires significant ongoing investment, and we have reached a point where it is not in either the policyholder or shareholder interests to continue to write new retail advised policies."

For the retail advised channel, the change is effective September 29. For the corporate group channel, it takes effect immediately.

Integrity Life launched in March 2019, with then-chief executive Chris Powell claiming it was "the good news story" to come out of the Royal Commission, free from the "legacy issues" faced by the large incumbents.