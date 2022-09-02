Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance
Sponsored by

Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022   12:33PM

An ASIC review of individual disability income insurance claims has determined that more work is needed by insurers to ensure customers are protected from unfair practices.

ASIC has longstanding concerns about the potential consumer harm resulting from the overuse of intrusive claims handling practices like non-disclosure investigations and physical surveillance.

The regulator's review of nearly 4800 individual disability income insurance claims found that non-disclosure investigations were conducted in around 5% of claims (252 claims) and physical surveillance was conducted in around 1% of claims (57 claims).

Also, five insurers appeared to commence non-disclosure investigations only on the basis that the claim was lodged within three years of policy inception or renewal, heightening the risk of 'fishing.'

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

This review of individual disability income insurance claims follows ASIC's 2019 Report 633 Holes in the safety net a review of TPD insurance claims (REP633) and follow up 2021 Report 696 TPD insurance: Progress made but gaps remain (REP696), which examined claims handling practices in the context of total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance.

The Financial Services Royal Commission examined several case studies of egregious conduct in which physical surveillance and non-disclosure investigations were improperly used.

In response to one of the case studies, ASIC acted against TAL. In March 2021, the Federal Court found that TAL breached its duty of utmost good faith in handling a claim.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said: "Our previous reviews and the Royal Commission identified concerns around the misuse of investigative tools by insurers and resulting consumer harms."

"Following the Royal Commission, we took action against TAL for breaches of its duty of utmost good faith in handling claims. Changes to the Corporations Act on 1 January 2022 mean that insurers are now legally obliged to act efficiently, honestly and fairly when handling claims."

Chester continued: "ASIC's latest review sought to test whether insurers were now entrenching good practices, especially with insurers now being subject to new claims handling obligations. We also sought to identify any outliers and areas for improvement."

"Following the review, we remain concerned that some insurers still appear to be 'fishing' for non-disclosures to avoid paying out legitimate claims. We are putting insurers on notice that we will take action where we see consumer harm from poor claims handling practices."

In its review, ASIC also identified concerns around mental health claims and investigations.

The review found 40% of non-disclosure investigations related to mental health non-disclosure. Physical surveillance was used in 10 mental health claims and ASIC considers that surveillance may have been unwarranted in at least half of these cases.

"Use of surveillance may have been unwarranted in 17.5% of claims (10 of 57) where surveillance was used because the insurer had not shown that other investigative methods had been exhausted," ASIC said.

Chester added: "Non-disclosure investigations and physical surveillance are intrusive measures and insurers must ensure they have reasonable grounds to undertake them. We expect physical surveillances to be used as a last resort only."

ASIC has written to the life insurers covered by the review to outline areas for improvement and communicate expectations for their use of investigative tools, including the obligation to handle claims efficiently, honestly and fairly.

The life insurers that participated in the review are AIA Australia, TAL, Zurich Australia, MLC Life, Resolution Life Australasia, and Westpac Life Insurance Services.

Individual disability income insurance cover is obtained through direct or advised channels where each life insured is individually underwritten. This cover provides an income for a period of time if an individual can't work because of an illness or injury.

Insurers use non-disclosure investigations to confirm claimants provided the required information about their medical history when they applied for their policy. In limited circumstances, physical surveillance is used to check potential inconsistencies in claim information.

Since March 2019, section 13(2)(A) of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 imposes a civil penalty on an insurer that fails to act towards an insured with utmost good faith.

The penalty did not apply at the time of the conduct that was the subject of ASIC's Federal Court action against TAL. However, ASIC considers that the declarations sought set an important legal precedent and will act as a deterrent against similar conduct.

As part of the law reforms following the recommendations of the Royal Commission, the existing duty of disclosure in s21A and s21B of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 was replaced with a duty on the insured to take reasonable care not to make a misrepresentation when buying insurance. The new duty applies to retail contracts issued, renewed, or varied from October 2021.

In January, insurance claims handling and settling became regulated as a financial service under the Corporations Act 2001. This includes the obligation to handle claims efficiently, honestly and fairly.

Insurers may be in breach of the obligation to handle claims efficiently, honestly and fairly if they do not have a reasonable basis to test for non-disclosure or misrepresentation. Without a reasonable basis, the insurer may be engaging in 'fishing' and may be in breach of the obligations.

Read more: ASICTALInsurance Contracts ActCorporations ActKaren ChesterAIA AustraliaMLC LifeResolution Life AustralasiaWestpac Life Insurance ServicesZurich AustraliaFinancial Services Royal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC response to Freedom Insurance saga continues
Latest adviser exams see 52% pass rate
ASIC issues warning over brokers' high-risk offers
ASIC tells super trustees to improve TMDs
MobiSuper, licensee to pay $250k penalty
ASIC capability review released
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
ASIC highlights strategic priorities
Unlicensed forex trader extradited from Poland
Monochrome obtains crypto asset AFSL

Editor's Choice

The time is right: AFA chief

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:57PM
The proposed merger between the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has seen a mixed response, with many questioning the timing, but Phil Anderson says it's the right time.

Insignia appoints product, insurance heads

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:53PM
Insignia Financial has made two appointments to its master trust and insurance product team.

Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
If you pick your investments in the same way Leonardo DiCaprio picks his girlfriends, you'd likely be doing rather well for yourself.

Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
An ASIC review of individual disability income insurance claims has determined that more work is needed by insurers to ensure customers are protected from unfair practices.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.