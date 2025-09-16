Newspaper icon
Insurers' approaches reinforcing mental health stigma: Life CCC

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 16 SEP 2025   12:02AM

The Life Insurance Code Compliance Committee (Life CCC) has found many insurers are still using blanket mental health exclusions despite being required to assess customers' individual circumstances.

Releasing its report on life insurers' compliance with obligations in the Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code), the Life CCC said that although some insurers are meeting requirements by considering individual circumstances in relation to mental health conditions, others are not.

A critical issue raised from the inquiry is that insurers' underwriting processes are often to default to exclusions or denials when applicants disclose a mental health condition.

Of the underwriting guidelines reviewed, almost all relied solely on exclusions rather than exploring alternative ways to manage risk, such as higher premiums, limits, or caps, the Life CCC said.

This approach can limit access to cover and may unintentionally reinforce stigmas around mental health by treating all disclosures in the same way, it said. It also risks undermining trust and hindering people with mental health conditions from securing life insurance.

It comes after the Council of Australian Life Insurers signalled a review of the Life Code, commencing on October 1, following the increase in payouts for mental illness.

The Life CCC recognised the surge, now placing pressure on sustainability and affordability across the sector to accommodate mental illness.

Meanwhile, the inquiry also found that insurers lack reliable data on their assessments of mental health disclosures and the outcomes of these cases, which in turn limit insurers' ability to evaluate their practices, identify systemic issues, and improve.

"Better data is critical to gaining meaningful insights. And these insights can inform practices that deliver better outcomes for customers, not just to meet compliance requirements," Life CCC chair Jan McClelland said.

"With the right data available, insurers can gain a clearer picture of how they're dealing with mental health disclosures and make decisions that are more considered, transparent, and fair."

McClelland said this will now create both challenges and opportunities for the industry.

"Mental health conditions touch millions of Australians, and the Code is clear: insurers must assess each customer fairly, based on their own circumstances," McClelland said.

"It is pleasing to see some insurers doing this. But others are falling short of their Code commitments. Compliance with the Code isn't optional. And insurers that still use blanket exclusions must improve to meet the Code's standards."

Although defaulting to exclusions isn't categorically incorrect, McClelland said these practices "do not" align with the spirit of the Code.

"Defaulting to exclusions means that customers are not being seen as individuals," she added.

"Insurers need to show that they are genuinely weighing up each applicant's circumstances, exploring alternatives, and using professional advice where appropriate. That is what the Code requires."

Despite the concerns, McClelland said the resolution to address them should not come at the expense of a fair underwriting assessment.

"We understand that not everyone who discloses a mental health condition, past or present, will be eligible for cover," McClelland said.

"However, it is crucial that insurers' processes remain fair and considered. The increasing prevalence of mental health conditions only makes it more important for insurers to get underwriting right with an approach that considers individual circumstances properly."

The Life CCC monitors compliance with the Life Insurance Code of Practice and ensures that consistency in the service standards is maintained for consumers.

Read more: Life Insurance Code Compliance CommitteeLife Insurance Code of PracticeCouncil of Australian Life InsurersJan McClelland
