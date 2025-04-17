Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Institutional capital returns to retail real estate after hiatus

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 17 APR 2025   12:44PM

Institutional capital is re-engaging in the retail real estate market, reflecting renewed conviction in the sector's outlook, according to a GPT Group report.

The real estate manager, which has $34 billion in assets under management, argued that the retail investment proposition is underpinned by a relatively stable and conducive economic environment, marked by strong population growth, stabilising inflation, and expected monetary policy easing through the year.

The report noted Australia has the highest forecast population growth of any mature economy, with an expected increase of 7.3% over five years. That compares to just 0.9% growth in retail stock over the same period, a gap that's expected to fuel retail sales per square metre to rise by 3.3% per annum by 2030, up from 2.5% over the decade to 2024.

Household finances are also expected to improve because of inflation falling to 2.4% in December 2024, down from a peak of 7.8% two years earlier. The continued flow-through of income tax cuts, positive real wage growth of 0.9% per annum, and potential cuts to the official cash rate, the likelihood of which has increased due to global economic risks linked to US President Donald Trump's tariff measures, are also expected to bolster the household savings rate.

In turn, the decline in inflation and lower short-term interest rates are predicted to lift disposable income, positively impacting retail spending capacity.

Australian shopping centres also benefit from "structural market advantages," including "limited supply" due to high replacement costs, "favourable category exposure" with supermarkets as anchor tenants driving consistent foot traffic, and "land optionality" that allows for future mixed-use development on land-rich sites.

The report said the sector is "passing the inflection point" as market conditions improve, citing low vacancy rates, strong sales, and more attractive valuations. Also, retailers' capacity for rental growth has improved, signalling a "solid foundation for investment."

The report added with risks now priced in, there's a clearer path for income-led returns, making retail a more attractive asset class for investors.

Globally, appetite for retail real estate "remains strong." The top 20 buyers, led by Blackstone, Realty Income, and China Life, CIC China, and Kimco, invested US$32 billion in retail properties in 2024. Meanwhile, the retail share of transaction volumes in the US has returned to 2017 levels, which the report said signals a broad recovery in the asset class.

"2025 is forecast to be a year of economic recovery, and the retail sector is on track to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. Managers are unlocking embedded value in shopping centres and outperforming valuation assumptions," the report said.

"Tight market conditions, competition for space in the right locations, low supply, high yields and sustainable income growth will put retail at the top of investors shopping lists."

Read more: Real estateInflationGPT GroupAustraliaShopping centresDonald TrumpBlackstoneChina LifeCIC ChinaRealty IncomeEconomic risksMonetary policy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Japan's first digital investment platform for private assets goes live
US pension funds haemorrhage US$249bn
WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture
Short-term noise reinforces long-term investment thinking: ART
New SEC chair affirmed, FCA chief reappointed
Data centres 'major growth sector' for Australia: Report
Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook
Investors brace as US unleashes tariffs
Pella Global Generations Fund launches in NZ
Australia can lead energy transition, climate investing: Panel

Editor's Choice

Insignia gives PE firms more time to devise deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Bain Capital and CC Capital Partners have been granted more time to thumb through Insignia Financial's books.

DII drives life insurance disputes: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
Disability income insurance (DII) continues to be a bugbear for the life insurance industry and is the most highly disputed product among advised, non-advised and group insurance customers, APRA statistics show.

Mantis to distribute new micro cap offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:54PM
Mantis Funds has secured a distribution deal with Balmoral Investors, taking its micro cap strategy to market.

Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:48PM
Ahead of the federal election, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has urged all contesting parties to consider its recommendations to "protect and strengthen" the super sector.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media