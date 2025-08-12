Insignia offloads IOOF Alliances to Entireti

Entireti has acquired IOOF Alliances, a provider of support services for AFSLs, from Insignia Financial for an undisclosed sum.

IOOF Alliances will merge with Jigsaw Advice Solutions to form Entireti Alliances. About 70 self-licensed advisory firms and 350 financial advisers linked with IOOF Alliances will be part of the new structure.

In total, Entireti Alliances will support 85 self-licensed advisory firms and 450 financial advisers, providing compliance, technology, business consulting, and education and training solutions.

The head of IOOF Alliances Andy Marshall is now the general manager of Entireti Alliances. He reports to Akumin chief executive Matt Lawler.

The Entireti group includes Akumin, Fortnum Private Wealth and Personal Financial Services.

AMP Financial Planning, Hillross and Charter Financial Planning officially rebranded to Akumin in March. AMP Financial Planning is now known as Akumin Financial Planning.

Last July, Insignia separated from its self-employed advice licensee business Rhombus Advisory but retained a 37% ownership.

Rainmaker Information's assessment of the ASIC Financial Advisers Register shows that under licensees Shadforth, Bridges and Actuate, Insignia currently has 211 active financial advisers left.

Marshall said Entireti stood out as the right strategic fit for IOOF Alliances, as both groups share common values and goals.

"We are focused on simplifying AFSL compliance and enhancing the adviser experience through expert-led solutions and a collaborative eco-system," he said.

"Our flexible, modular service packages enable advisers to choose the services they need from an extensive menu, based on their unique needs, and we have a diverse, collaborative community of advice professionals."

Entireti group chief executive Neil Younger said: "This strategic alliance brings together the industry's two leading licensing and business services providers under one strong brand and proposition to empower self-licensed advice professionals to deliver quality advice and build strong businesses."