Financial Planning

Insignia Financial eyes 'most efficient' title by 2030

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   12:26PM

Insignia Financial is hoping artificial intelligence (AI) and a direct-to-consumer superannuation push will see it become Australia's "leading and most efficient" wealth manager and save $200 million per annum by 2030.

Revealing its five-year strategy at its investor day today, Insignia Financial said it is looking to unlock scalable and sustainable growth across all four business lines - Advice, Wrap, Master Trust, and Asset Management.

One of the ways Insignia plans to do this is through AI, particularly in the delivery of financial advice. Insignia said it will increase efficiency and profitability of the advice business by harnessing AI "to reduce our cost to serve, freeing up advisers to spend more time with more clients."

"At Insignia Financial we believe in the power of financial advice and its ability to improve people's lives," chief executive Scott Hartley said.

"We recognise there are a large number of Australians with unmet advice needs, and as Australia's largest salaried adviser business, we are well positioned to lead in this space through quality financial advice."

As previously flagged, Insignia will do this via the Shadforth and Bridges business, which it will build out to ensure it can provide accessible and affordable advice.

Insignia Financial will also use AI and robotics in its Wrap business to improve customer outcomes, it said.

"With MLC Expand we have a significant opportunity to differentiate the platform, start to build presence in the market and get it in the hands of more advisers and clients," Hartley said, adding the underlying technology is proprietary, enabling the group to respond quickly to adviser and client needs.

Meantime, Insignia Financial said it will also look to build a digital direct-to-consumer acquisition channel within its Master Trust business using and amplifying the MLC brand. It will also work to grow its Workplace offering and develop innovative retirement products over the coming years.

"Master Trust is the biggest part of our business, and also represents the biggest area of opportunity moving forward - opportunity to simplify, grow, significantly reduce costs and innovate to better meet the needs of customers up to and through retirement," Hartley said.

He said these opportunities, combined with the strength of the potential in the MLC brand and its advice business, puts Insignia in a "truly unique position in the market."

Finally, in Asset Management, Insignia plans to grow its private equity and alternatives capabilities into new channels, expand its managed accounts offering, and simplify and reduce costs to manufacture.

Hartley said Insignia Financial wants to be the "portfolio constructor of choice" by 2030.

In all, Insignia Financial is targeting net cost savings of $200 million per annum while also driving double digit earnings growth.

"We want to shift our focus from building capability through acquisition, unification and simplification to accelerated and sustainable growth through a relentless obsession with our customers," Hartley said.

Read more: AIInsignia FinancialMLCScott HartleyBridgesShadforth
