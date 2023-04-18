Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Illegal early release of super sees director banned

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 18 APR 2023   11:52AM

Gold Coast director Darren Edden-Brown has been banned by ASIC for eight years for promoting and assisting in the illegal release of superannuation.

The corporate regulator found that while sole director of home buying firm Enigma, Edden-Brown had wrongfully told consumers who didn't meet the conditions for early release of super that they could access their super early to buy a home or pay personal debts.

Edden-Brown also assisted consumers in doing so, despite not meeting the conditions, so they could  repay personal debts.

He is banned from providing financial services and engaging in credit activity for the period as a result.

Edden-Brown was the sole director and shareholder of Edden Brown Holdings Pty Ltd (EBH), the corporate trustee for the Enigma Corporation Trust (Enigma Corporation) and the Equitibanx Australian Trust (Equitibanx).

From 2019 to 2021, he was also a director and ultimate shareholder of licensees, Consolidated Mercantile Group Ltd (CMG), Wentworth Financial Services Pty Ltd (Wentworth) and Search Finance Pty Ltd (Search Finance).

ASIC said Edden-Brown was responsible for representations on company websites, including that Enigma Corporation, Equitibanx and CMG were licensed or authorised to provide certain financial products and services, when they were not.

Although ASIC raised concerns about these statements with Edden-Brown in December 2020, he failed to remove the statements until July 2021, ASIC said.

"As a result of this conduct, Edden-Brown is not fit and proper, and is not adequately trained or competent, to participate in the financial services and credit industries," ASIC said.

Edden-Brown has the right to seek a review of ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

