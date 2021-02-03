NEWS
Investment
IFM to acquire energy company
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 FEB 2021   12:11PM

IFM Investors, together with a global pension fund, are set to acquire a clean, low-carbon energy company Enwave. QIC has also bought into the same company in a separate transaction.

IFM and the $210 billion Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will acquire 100% of Enwave (Canada), the second co-investment for the firms, from Brookfield Infrastructure for $2.9 billion.

QIC consortium partner Ullico meanwhile have acquired 100% of Enwave Energy US, the American unit of the group which powers more than 400 buildings across the country.

The combined transaction is worth US$4.1 billion.

Based in Toronto, Enwave provides sustainable cooling and heating solutions in North America. It was acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in 2012 and currently operates in 13 major cities.

Kyle Mangini, global head of infrastructure at IFM Investors, commented that the investment is aligned to both firms' net-zero carbon emissions pledges.

IFM recently made a $7.9 billion offer for a 22% stake in Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group.

"[Enwave's] delivery of essential district energy services, providing investors with highly defensive, utility-like exposure coupled with leading sustainability attributes, will help IFM Investors deliver on our purpose to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people."

QIC head of global infrastructure Ross Israel commented: "Our sector centric, thematic-based investment strategy targets distributed energy and sustainability, and Enwave Energy US is well positioned to take advantage of this growing market, leveraging its leading position in green energy and its demonstrated credentials operating North America's largest thermal ice storage facility in Chicago and executing in Denver on the largest sewer heat recovery system in North America."

Ontario Teachers senior managing director of infrastructure and natural resources Dale Burgess said: "Enwave is a prime example of an investment that we believe can be both commercially attractive and contribute to broader sustainability efforts. It provides district energy solutions to a high-quality portfolio of clients in Canada, helping them reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency."

IFM and Ontario Teachers have been the co-owners of Global Container Terminals, which operates terminals in North American ports, since 2018.

This story was updated at 3.00pm.

Read more: EnwaveIFM InvestorsOntario TeachersBrookfield InfrastructureDale BurgessGlobal ContainerKyle ManginiNaturgy Energy Group
VIEW COMMENTS
