IFM Investors enters student accommodation arena

IFM Investors is dipping its toes into the student accommodation sector, acquiring assets at Curtin University from InfraRed Capital Partners.

Marking its entry, IFM will acquire the Curtin University Student Accommodation project via Infranexus, its platform that already manages the concession for the District Court of Western Australia and Southern Cross Station.

IFM will take over management of the existing student accommodation and mixed-use precinct, known as Curtin Exchange, which includes student and private accommodation, a hotel, commercial space and retail outlets.

Currently, it comprises over 2000 student beds, 38 apartments and a 60-key hotel space. There is also room for the site to be expanded, IFM noted.

Infranexus Management chief executive Nick Easy said the project aligns strongly with its purpose and vision.

"We look forward to continuing and strengthening the strong partnership with Curtin University by supporting tertiary education with a range of purpose-built student accommodation options," he said.

Also commenting, IFM head of infrastructure, Australia Michael Hanna said he is looking forward to working with Curtin University.

"This project is a significant and strategic addition to the IFM and the Infranexus platform and as a result has the potential to deliver long-term risk adjusted returns for IFM's clients and the working people they represent," Hanna said.

"This investment builds on IFM and Infranexus' experience in managing complex infrastructure and PPPs and we look forward to supporting and working with Curtin University."

Meantime, InfraRed Capital Partners partner Sven Stubican said the manager is extremely pleased with the outcome of its investment in the project, which it made in 2019.

"It has been delivered end-to-end under InfraRed's long-term ownership, from initial design and development in partnership with Curtin University, through to successful delivery, operation, and refinancing," he said.

"This has been a transformational precinct development for our client and the student community. The asset is performing with high occupancy and has demonstrated strong resilience, even during challenging periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This project is a clear demonstration of InfraRed's value add approach to delivering infrastructure."