IFM Investors becomes majority shareholder in Atlas Arteria

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022   12:42PM

IFM Investors has taken 15% interest in the toll road operator.

The acquisition, made via the Global Infrastructure Fund (IFM GIF) is comprised of a relevant interest and economic interest.

The fund has said it regularly invests in companies that align with its investment priorities and have the potential to deliver returns to its investors and beneficiaries.

"We have substantial experience investing in toll roads globally and we're attracted to Atlas Arteria's high-quality assets across France, Germany and the United States," IFM global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said.

"We see this as a great investment and one where returns that are generated can help boost the retirement savings of millions of superannuation and pension fund members, such as nurses, teachers, construction workers and hospitality staff."

IFM GIF is yet to make a takeover bid for Atlas Arteria but confirmed it would seek access to "certain limited company information, before deciding whether to submit a non-binding indicative proposal" to acquire all the ALX securities it does not already own.

There is no certainty of progressing to a binding proposal, IFM said.

