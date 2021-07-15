IFM airport bid falls over

The IFM Investors bid to purchase Sydney Airport for $8.25 a share has been rejected.

A consortium comprising IFM, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Management made the offer to Sydney Airport on July 5, with Barrenjoey and UBS advising.

After an assessment of the offer, Sydney Airport today advised investors that the proposal is not in the best interests of securityholders.

Sydney Airport boards unanimously concluded that the proposal undervalued Sydney Airport and should be rejected.

The boards recognised that the company will likely trade below $8.25 for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on travel. Today the share price is hovering around $7.75.

However, in a letter to shareholders the boards noted that Sydney Airport is Australia's largest airport - a unique, strategic and irreplaceable piece of infrastructure.

The boards considered the offer from IFM "opportunistic" given the ongoing pandemic. The price of $8.25 is below where the airport traded before the pandemic.

Sydney Airport also has significant assets in land value and has diversified earning, besides its core aviation business, including retail, property, car parking and ground transport revenue.

"Sydney Airport is strongly positioned to deliver growth as vaccination rates increase and we move into a post pandemic recovery period," the company said.

"It has rapidly adapted to the COVID environment, strengthening its balance sheet and tightly managing costs to maintain flexibility to respond to a range of recovery scenarios and pursue sensible growth opportunities as the recovery unfolds."

The conditions of the consortium's offer had included that UniSuper, which holds 15% of Sydney Airport's securities, agree to reinvest its equity interest in the consortium's holding vehicle.