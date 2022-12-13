Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

HNWIs remain interested in digital assets: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 13 DEC 2022   12:28PM

Australian high-net-worth investors (HNWI) have continued to take an interest in digital assets this year despite market volatility, according to digital asset manager Matrixport's Private Wealth in Digital Assets Study.

The study, commissioned by Matrixport and produced by Longtitude, engaged 1500 investors across single and multi-family offices, HNWI and mass affluent individuals (MAI).

It conducted in-depth interviews with key industry stakeholders across five different countries, including Australia, Hong King, Singapore, the UK and Taiwan.

Interestingly, 80% of HNWIs and 70% of family offices said  they were either very interested or highly interested in digital assets and four out of five HNWI and family offices have been investing in digital assets in the past year.

Less than 7% of HNWI and only 10% of family offices were uninterested in investing in digital assets.

These sentiments remained largely the same even after a significant drop in the market capitalisation of digital assets following the Terra Luna collapse in May (otherwise known as the start of the crypto winter).

In Australia, investors were seemingly undeterred by the crash, with 24% of those surveyed prior to May 12, describing themselves as "moderately to highly interested" compared with 64% of those surveyed after.

Looking to the future, and nearly half of investors (43%) across all regions said that they expect most assets will be digital.

Off the back of this, many said that greater regulation "will be an enabler for critical mass since this lack of clarity breeds risk and uncertainty."

This is especially true for 46% of investors, who said that a lack of understanding of digital assets is a major barrier to investment.

In addition, 34% of investors admitted to investing in digital assets even though they "do not fully understand what they are doing".

"Regulation is vital to ensure that the digital assets class keeps growing," the report stated.

"Many say that greater regulation will be an enabler for critical mass since this lack of clarity breeds risk and uncertainty."

Read more: MatrixportLongtitude
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper partners with Churchill Asset Management

CHLOE WALKER
The partnership between AustralianSuper and the US based private capital investment-specialist of Nuveen has started with an initial instalment of US$250 million, intended to grow substantially over time.

Mine Super and TWUSUPER explore merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mine Super and TWUSUPER have signed a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to merge.

Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry groups, consultants and research houses have reacted to findings about Australia's best and worst performing super funds.

Centuria buys $70m tomato farm

CHLOE WALKER
Centuria Agriculture Fund (CAF) has secured one of South Australia's largest glasshouse assets for $70 million in an off-market transaction.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.