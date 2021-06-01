NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Head of sales departs Crestone

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:40PM

Crestone Wealth Management has lost its head of sales, with a replacement yet to be appointed.

Edward Blight who was senior partner, head of sales has departed after just four months in the role.

He was with Crestone for more than five years including as head of investment management and state manager.

Prior to joining Crestone, Blight was head of investment management at UBS.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

In a note, Blight said he will be taking a break before announcing his new endeavour.

Crestone confirmed the departure and said a new appointment to the position would be announced shortly.

On May 4, Crestone made several hires and expanded into the South Australian market.

It bolstered its South Australian presence by hiring a local team of investment professionals, based in Adelaide.

Kieran Purcell will be manager of advisory for South Australia, joining from Morgans Financial where he was general manager for Adelaide.

Sonya Brocklehurst will also join Crestone. She was previously a senior private client manager at NAB.

Former ANZ private banker James McBride is also joining Crestone, along with former Westpac Private associate director Nicholas Hamersley and Westpac Premier lending area manager Ida Wong.

Read more: CrestoneSouth AustraliaCrestone Wealth ManagementAdelaideEdward BlightANZIda WongJames McBrideKieran PurcellMorgans FinancialNicholas HamersleySonya BrocklehurstUBSWestpac PremierWestpac Private
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crestone expands national footprint
UBS, Nomura cop fines over bond cartel
Accessing super cements inequality: Report
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
ANZ profits up 45%, dividends double
AMP chair faces shareholder ire
Value managers fight back: Mercer
SuperFriend appoints chair
O'Dwyer joins Barrenjoey

Editor's Choice

GAM hires from BlackRock

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The Swiss manager is investing in its local business, adding to its product offering and hiring a senior manager from BlackRock.

Licensee awards tech mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
ROAR Software, formerly known as YTML, has won a technology solution mandate from a recently launched dealer group.

Investors move to thematic funds

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:23PM
Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long -term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Family law super reforms released

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:22PM
The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.