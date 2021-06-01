Head of sales departs Crestone

Crestone Wealth Management has lost its head of sales, with a replacement yet to be appointed.

Edward Blight who was senior partner, head of sales has departed after just four months in the role.

He was with Crestone for more than five years including as head of investment management and state manager.

Prior to joining Crestone, Blight was head of investment management at UBS.

In a note, Blight said he will be taking a break before announcing his new endeavour.

Crestone confirmed the departure and said a new appointment to the position would be announced shortly.

On May 4, Crestone made several hires and expanded into the South Australian market.

It bolstered its South Australian presence by hiring a local team of investment professionals, based in Adelaide.

Kieran Purcell will be manager of advisory for South Australia, joining from Morgans Financial where he was general manager for Adelaide.

Sonya Brocklehurst will also join Crestone. She was previously a senior private client manager at NAB.

Former ANZ private banker James McBride is also joining Crestone, along with former Westpac Private associate director Nicholas Hamersley and Westpac Premier lending area manager Ida Wong.