Executive Appointments
Hamilton Wealth Partners co-founder leaves
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 30 APR 2021   12:32PM

Melbourne advice firm Hamilton Wealth Partners' co-founder and chief operating officer has left the business after eight years.

Ian Gillies was also a partner and a financial adviser. He leaves as he heads into semi-retirement at the age of 64.

His last day with the firm was April 16.

"I would like to recognise the considerable positive contribution Ian has made over his eight years with HWP - working closely with clients and our team to establish our services and brand from 2013 - and, in particular, delivering strong superannuation sector advice over the past decade," Hamilton Wealth Partners managing partner Will Hamilton said in a note sent to clients last month.

"Together with our HWP directors and staff, advisory board and the many clients with whom he has enjoyed working, I would like to wish Ian the very best for the future."

Hamilton said the firm has hired a senior investment adviser, due to commence on July 1.

The firm advises high-net-worth clients and has about $750 million in funds under advice.

It has three partners: Will Hamilton, Kane Baranow and John Green. Hamilton has appeared on Financial Standard's FS Power 50 list and Barron's list of top financial advisers in Australia.

Read more: Hamilton Wealth PartnersWill HamiltonIan Gillies
