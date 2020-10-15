NEWS
General
Grow Super founder sentenced in betting scandal
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 15 OCT 2020   11:25AM

The founder of Grow Super has been sentenced, after pleading guilty to gambling with insider information.

Appearing yesterday, Joshua Wilson was sentenced in Downing Centre Local Court to 18 months good behaviour.

He was not fined or given a custodial sentence, instead released on the condition that he not commit any other offence.

Wilson was charged after placing bets on Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy to win Coach of the Year at the NRL's Dally M Awards in 2019.

Another company Wilson founded, StatEdge, had a contract with the NRL for various data management tasks which included collecting votes for the Dally M Awards. This meant that Wilson had access to the votes and knew who was likely to win.

The NRL Integrity Unit reported suspicious betting activity on the Dally Ms to the police in November 2019.

For a period of time between 2018 and 2019 Grow Super and StatEdge shared an office in Surry Hills.

Wilson resigned from his role as co-founder and chief executive of Grow Super in May this year due to charges being laid over the Dally M bets.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Wilson told the court that he has lost $10 million in shares that he had in Grow and StatEdge, though he did not expand on the exact nature of these shares or why he no longer retains them.

Wilson made just $1975 on the bets he made in his own name.

Ben Trevisiol was Wilson's co-accused in the case. He had a senior role at StatEdge and was formerly general manager at Grow; however did not work at the fund during the time the bets were placed.

Trevisiol is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow.

Two more Grow employees stepped aside in relation to the incident as an internal investigation into the matter was conducted. The names of those employees have not been revealed.

IOOF, which is a minority shareholder in Grow Super with a director on the board, said at the time charges were laid that it was satisfied with the fund's handling of the matter.

Wilson took to LinkedIn following his sentencing to share some lessons learned, and foreshadow his next move.

"The last five months have been some of the strangest, toughest and refining of my life. To everyone who reached out, checked in, messaged, visited or (my favourite) sent a virtual hug my way, thank you," he said.

"I'm pumped for what's next and know that better days are ahead. See you all soon."

